Editor's Review The first batch of 120 Kenyans will be recruited by the Norwegian companies by December.

President William Ruto has announced that 1,000 Kenyans will be employed by Norwegian shipping companies by 2030.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 9, Ruto revealed that the Wilhelmsen Ship Management and other firms had committed to hiring Kenyan seafarers.

The first batch of Kenyan seafarers will be recruited by December 2026.

"We also welcome the commitment by Wilhelmsen Ship Management and other Norwegian shipping companies to employ 1,000 Kenyan seafarers by 2030, including 120 by the end of this year," Ruto revealed

The President announced the new deal after meeting the Norwegian Shipowners' Association in Oslo, Norway.

A file photo of the meeting between the Kenyan delegation led by President William Ruto and the Norwegian Shipowners' Association members.



The Kenyan and Norwegian delegations also explored ways of advancing Kenya's maritime and blue economy agenda through exploring opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange, skills development, technology transfer, and job creation.

His discussion with the members of the association about opportunities in the blue economy and fisheries sector, cooperation in green shipping, ocean sustainability, and decarbonisation.

The Head of State added that Kenya and Norwegian shipowners explored new shipping routes to boost trade and strengthen supply chain resilience.

"The new shipping routes will enhance connectivity between the ports of Mombasa and Lamu and Norwegian ports and expand Kenya's shipbuilding capacity," Ruto revealed.

Ruto was in Oslo to strengthen longstanding bilateral ties between Kenya and the Kingdom of Norway, focusing on trade, investment, climate action and sustainable development.

On June 8, the President secured a Ksh15.3 billion funding from the European Union under the EU-Kenya Digital Partnership to boost digital transformation, connectivity and jobs.

He further advanced the EU–Kenya Digital Dialogue and Data Adequacy process.

This will position Kenya to become the first African country to secure an EU data adequacy decision, unlocking digital trade, investment, and tech-sector jobs.

During his visit to Belgium, Ruto launched the Kenya–Benelux Chamber of Commerce to expand trade, investment, export opportunities, & job creation between Kenya & the Benelux region.