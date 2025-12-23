Editor's Review The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has announced 290 vacant positions in the authority.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has announced 290 vacant positions in the authority.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, December 23, KeRRA invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, the Board of Directors invites applications from suitably qualified Kenyan Citizens who wish to be considered for the positions at Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA),” read part of the advert.

The vacant positions include; Assistant Director – Roads, Assistant Director – Planning, Assistant Director – QA & Compliance, Assistant Director – Social Safeguards, Assistant Director – Legal Affairs, Assistant Director – Finance and Accounts, Assistant Director – Administration, Assistant Director – Internal Audit, Assistant Director – Public Affairs & Communication, Assistant Director – Human Resource Management & Development, Principal Legal Officer, Principal Engineer, Principal ICT Officer (Network & Infrastructure), Principal ICT Officer (Database & Applications), Principal Public Affairs and Communication, Principal HRM & D and Principal Administration Officer

Other include: Principal Supply Chain Management Officer, Principal Sociologist, Principal Planning Officer (ERM), Senior Planning Officer, Senior Engineer, Senior Legal Officer, Senior Knowledge Management Officer, Principal Library Assistant, Principal Accountant, Principal Internal Auditor, Senior Accountant, Senior Internal Auditor, Senior HRM & D Officer, Senior Environmentalist, Legal Officer II/I, Planning Officer II/I, Planning Officer II/I (ERM), ICT Officer II/I, HRM & D Officer, Engineer and Public Affairs & Communication Officer II/I.

File image of KeRRA offices.

KeRRA also advertised vacancies for Environmentalist II/I , Sociologist II/I , Surveyor II/I, Assistant ICT Officer III/II, Assistant Records & Information Management Officer III/II, Principal Supply Chain Management Assistant, Senior Supply Chain Management Assistant, Engineering Technician I, Senior Office Administrator, Assistant Office Administrator, Driver II/I, Accountant II/I, Internal Auditor II/I , Senior Customer Care Assistant, Customer Care Assistant I and Legal Clerk III/II.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to email their duly signed application letter, an updated curriculum vitae indicating the names of at least three professional referees, copies of academic and professional certificates, and a copy of their national identity card. The job title and job reference number should be indicated in the subject line, and the application sent to [email protected].

The application letter should be addressed to the Director General, Kenya Rural Roads Authority, P.O. Box 48151-00100, Nairobi-Kenya.

Successful candidates will be required to present a Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), a Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a duly filled and stamped clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and a clearance certificate from an approved Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

“Please note that hard copy applications will not be accepted. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted,” KeRRA added.

The deadline for submitting applications is January 13, 2026, at 5 pm.