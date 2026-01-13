Editor's Review The Open University of Kenya (OUK) has announced 62 academic and administrative job vacancies.

The Open University of Kenya (OUK) has announced 62 academic and administrative job vacancies.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 13, OUK asked qualified and interested individuals to apply for the positions.

“To give a dynamic and strategic leadership, OUK invites qualified and interested applicants to serve in the positions listed below,” the advert reads in part.

Academic vacancies include: Deputy Director, Teaching and Learning, Senior Lecturer Computer Science, Lecturer Computer Science, Tutorial Fellow Computer Science, Research Assistant Computer Science, Lecturer Mathematics, Lecturer Statistics, Tutorial Fellow Mathematics/ Statistics, Lecturer Community Health Nursing, Tutorial Fellow Midwifery, Lecturer Agricultural Economics, and Tutorial Fellow General Agriculture.

In the School of Business and Economics, there are vacancies for lecturers in Accounting and Human Resource Management. There are also vacancies for Tutorial Fellows in Finance, Supply Chain and Logistics Management, and Project Management.

In the School of Education, OUK had openings for lecturers teaching Kiswahili and English, and Education Psychology.

OUK is also looking to employ a Tutorial Fellow in Technology Education (Power Mechanics) and a Research Assistant in Education-English Literature.

Other job vacancies in the university are; Principal ICT Officer, Senior ICT Officer Network Security and Infrastructure, Senior ICT Officer Research Assistant (EdTech & AI Focus), Senior ICT Officer Full Stack Developer, ICT Officer Learner support & Learning Ops (Curators), ICT Officer Multimedia Designer (UI/UX & Digital Media), ICT Officer Full Stack Developer, Systems Librarian Officer II and Senior Audit Assistant I.

Further, OUK is looking to recruit a Deputy Director, Human Resource Management, Senior Procurement Officer, Senior Procurement Assistant II, Senior Accountant, Assistant Director, Legal Services, Senior Assistant Registrar, Administration Officer II, Accounts Assistant II, Driver I, Clerical Officer I, and Clerical Officer II.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit an Application Letter, a detailed Curriculum Vitae indicating academic qualifications, professional experience, and academic leadership.

Applicants should list publications, awards, scholarships, funding, membership in professional associations or bodies, and linkages, valid email addresses, telephone contacts, copies of certificates, National ID, and other testimonials.

Applicants with degrees from foreign Universities must attach a letter of recognition from the Commission for University Education (CUE) as part of the application document.

The applications should be addressed to: The Vice-Chancellor, Open University of Kenya, P.O. Box 2440-00606, Nairobi, Kenya. and must be submitted online through the link provided on the University website: https://ouk.ac.ke/careers.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 2, 2026.

OUK noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and shall be required to ask three of their referees to share references directly to the University using a system mechanism that shall be provided.