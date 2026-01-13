Editor's Review KILEA candidates have the option to collect their reports directly from their respective schools.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced that the 2025 KPSEA and KILEA performance reports are now available for schools and candidates to access.

On Tuesday, January 13, the examination body issued a notice providing step-by-step guidelines on how candidates and educational institutions can access their results through the official portal.

"The 2025 KPSEA and KILEA performance reports are ready for access by schools and candidates," the notice read.

How to Access the Reports

According to KNEC, candidates can obtain their performance reports by navigating the official web portal at https://kpsea.knec.ac.ke.

The second step is to input the candidate's Assessment Number and at least one registered name, then accept the privacy and access notice.

Once that is done, one can search for the reports.

The council noted that KILEA candidates have the option to collect their reports directly from their respective schools.

Additionally, KNEC clarified that schools can access detailed individual learner performance reports through the CBA portal at https://cba.knec.ac.ke.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere.



This announcement comes as KNEC continues preparations for the upcoming 2026 national examinations cycle.

Earlier this month, KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere revealed that the registration exercise for next year's Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will commence in February.

Njengere encouraged guardians of learners who will be in Grade 6, Grade 9, and Form 4 in 2026 to ensure timely registration when the portal becomes operational.

"Every parent with children entering Grade 6, 9 and Form 4 this year, please ensure your child is registered. We'll open the portal for registration in February," Njengere stated.

He further disclosed that the examination body will roll out a verification mechanism through an SMS platform in April, enabling parents to independently confirm their children's registration status.