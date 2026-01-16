Editor's Review The Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Kadhi of Kenya.

In an advertisement on Friday, January 16, JSC invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the position.

In addition to the Chief Kadhi position, JSC also advertised vacancies for Registrar, JSC, Assistant Director, ICT (Security), and Assistant Director, ICT (Infrastructure).

Applicants are required to visit the JSC jobs portal https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/ for detailed job descriptions, requirements for appointment, and to apply for the positions.

JSC said the applicants should submit their applications by February 5, 2026, at 5.00 P.M.

File image of Chief Justice Martha Koome.

“Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification,” JSC added.

The advertisement comes months after the Chief Kadhi of Kenya, Sheikh Abdulhalim Hussein, passed away.

Chief Justice Martha Koome announced the death of Sheikh Hussein in a statement on July 10, 2025.

“It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I announce the passing of the Chief Kadhi of Kenya, Sheikh AbdulHalim Hussein,” CJ Koome announced.

The Chief Justice eulogised Sheikh Hussein as an individual who served Kenyans with dedication and humility.

Koome said the Chief Kadhi’s death is a great loss to the Judiciary and the whole country at large.

“Sheikh AbdulHalim Hussein served the Judiciary and the people of Kenya with unwavering dedication, humility, and integrity. As Chief Kadhi, he was a champion of justice, fairness, and equity, particularly in matters of personal law within the Muslim community.

“His passing is a great loss not only to the Judiciary but to the entire country. We remember and honour him as a deeply spiritual and principled leader who championed peaceful coexistence, respect for diversity, and harmony in our society,” Koome stated.

Sheikh Hussein was appointed as the Chief Kadhi in July 2023 by JSC, replacing Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar, who retired after serving for 12 years.