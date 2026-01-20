Editor's Review The Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has announced a public auction of unserviceable motor vehicles and assorted tyres.

The Ministry of Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has announced a public auction of unserviceable motor vehicles and assorted tyres.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, the State Department for Cooperatives said the sale will be conducted by registered auctioneers on an 'as-is-where-is' basis.

The auction is scheduled for Tuesday, February 4, starting at 10.00 a.m. at the NSSF Building, Basement 3, along Bishops Road in Nairobi.

All the listed lots will be offered for sale at the venue.

Among the vehicles to be auctioned are several government fleet units, including Nissan N17 saloons, Toyota and Mitsubishi models, a Ford Ranger and a Nissan Urvan.

The listed reserve prices range from Ksh50,000 to Ksh600,000 depending on the model and condition.

The ministry will also auction assorted tyres stored at NSSF Building Block B, Lot 1, with a reserve price of Ksh10,000.

Interested bidders have been advised to inspect the vehicles and tyres between January 21 and February 2, 2026, at Basement 3 of the NSSF Building on Bishops Road, Nairobi Area Traffic Headquarters and Samo Garage along Falcon Road off Enterprise Road in the Industrial Area.

Viewing will be conducted daily from 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., except on Saturdays and Sundays.

The ministry noted that inspection will close one day before the auction and that all items are sold without warranty or guarantee.

To participate in the auction, bidders will be required to pay a refundable deposit equivalent to 10 per cent of the reserve price for each lot they wish to bid for, as well as a non-refundable bidding form fee of Ksh1,000.

The deposit should be paid into the State Department for Cooperatives account held at the Central Bank of Kenya, after which bidders must present their bank deposit slips at the Accounts Office on the 10th Floor, Block B of the NSSF Building to obtain official receipts and bidding numbers.

Only bidders issued with valid bidding numbers by the Supply Chain Management Office on the 16th Floor, Block A of the NSSF Building will be allowed to participate.

The ministry cautioned that no bidding will be permitted without an official bidding number.

Successful bidders will be required to pay 25 per cent of the purchase price immediately after the fall of the hammer and clear the balance within seven days.

Purchased vehicles and tyres must also be collected within seven days, failing which storage charges of Ksh1,000 per day will apply.

All items will be sold on an 'as-is-where-is' basis and are subject to reserve prices.

The State Department for Cooperatives and the appointed auctioneer said they reserve the right to accept or reject any bid and to annul the process at any stage without incurring liability.

This comes weeks after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) obtained orders from the Bungoma High Court suspending the auction of Matili Technical Training Institute's assets by a construction company seeking to recover an alleged debt of Ksh17 million for works undertaken in 2010.

According to the EACC, investigations established that the debt was fake and fraudulent, prompting the commission to take the matter to court after the construction company attached and commenced auctioning critical movable properties of the institution.

Lady Justice Mwanaisha of the Bungoma Law Courts issued stay orders halting the transfer of ownership of Matili Technical Training Institute's driving school motor vehicle, which the contractor had already sold through public auction.

The contractor was seeking to recover Ksh17 million for works undertaken in 2010, which EACC had challenged as fake and fraudulent.

One of the driving school vehicles was impounded by the auctioneers in June last year, negatively impacting the institution's operations.

"It has negatively impacted on the institution because we have been straining so much to have a very large number of trainees taking driving course go through the course successfully," an official from the institution stated.

The institute welcomed the court's decision, describing it as timely and crucial for the institution's survival.

"The decision of the court facilitated by EACC is the best ever. You can imagine an institution that has above 15,000 students and you come up with a contractor who wants to possess all the vehicles of the institution, including buses, to his advantage and yet the institution instead is supposed to get back from the contractor what he legally took," the official added.

The orders will remain in force until the EACC application is heard and determined.