The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has announced 51 job vacancies.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, January 27, IRA invited interested and qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions.

“The Authority is seeking applications for the following vacant positions,” read the advert in part.

The vacancies include; Assistant Director, Supervision (Prudential & Licensing), Assistant Director, Cybersecurity Supervision, Assistant Director, Finance, Assistant Director, Information Communication Technology, Assistant Director, Human Resource Management, Principal Supervision Officer (Prudential & Licensing), Principal Supervision Officer (Anti-Money Laundering), Principal Cybersecurity Officer, Principal Administration Officer, Principal Supply Chain Management Officer and Senior Supervision Officer (Anti-Money Laundering).

Others are: Senior Cybersecurity Officer, Senior Legal Officer (Legal Services), Senior Corporate Communication and Public Relations Officer, Senior Customer Care Assistant, Supervision Officer (Prudential), Supervision Officer (Anti-Money Laundering), Conduct Supervision Officer, Cybersecurity Officer, and Legal Officer (Governance and Regulatory Services).

IRA is further seeking to fill the positions of Legal Officer (Legal Services), Corporate Communication and Public Relations Officer, Security Officer, Customer Care Assistant I, Records Assistant I, Customer Care Assistant II, Records Assistant II, and Customer Care Assistant III.

How to Apply

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications online by filling in their details in the IRA careers portal: https://www.ira.go.ke/careers/.

The deadline for submitting the applications is Monday, February 16, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

IRA also noted that the applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution by submitting clearance certificates from relevant government bodies.

“In accordance with The Employment (Amendment) Act, 2022, the Authority will require candidates it will enter into a written contract of service with to comply with Chapter Six of the Constitution by submitting mandatory compliance and clearance certificates from the relevant entities,” IRA stated.

The authority further warned applicants against canvassing, saying it will lead to automatic disqualification.