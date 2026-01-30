Editor's Review The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) has opened applications for the On-the-Job Experience programme.

The National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) has opened applications for the On-the-Job Experience (workplace learning) programme.

In a notice on Thursday, January 29, NYOTA said the programme will offer 90,000 unskilled youth an opportunity to learn through real work experience.

According to NYOTA, successful applicants will be placed in actual job environments where they can gain experience, sharpen their skills and boost their chances of securing employment.

“NYOTA Project is offering young Kenyans an opportunity to learn through real work experience (On-the-job Experience – OJE intervention), get a certificate and benefit from a safe and easy saving plan.

“The intervention features technical skill-building in various economies. Get placed in real jobs, gain and sharpen your skills, boost your confidence, and increase your chances of getting employed,” read the notice in part.

NYOTA noted that beneficiaries will receive life skills, business and digital skills training, mentorship, as well as a nationally recognised certificate upon completion.

Youth aged 18 to 29 years are eligible to apply for the programme, while persons with disabilities can apply up to the age of 35.

The programme is open to applicants with Form Four education level or below, and is accessible in all the 47 counties.

How to Apply

Interested applicants are required to dial *254#, select the NYOTA Project, and follow the instructions provided.

The applications were opened on Thursday, January 29, and the deadline for applying is February 13, 2026.

NYOTA noted that no fees are required at any stage of the application process.

This comes days after President William Ruto announced that the government will fund 90,000 Kenyan youth who did not complete their education to acquire hands-on-skills.

Speaking on Monday, January 12, during the NYOTA disbursement in Nyeri County, the President said the government has already identified centres where the young people will receive training for the courses.

“We are looking for 90,000 young people who have no skills and have not gone to any college. We want them because we plan to pay for them to attend a course of their choice.

"If you want a course in hairdressing, tailoring, mechanics, plumbing, or electrician skills, we have identified mastercraft centres around Kenya,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also announced that the 90,000 young people will receive a monthly stipend of Ksh6,000 to cover transportation to and from the training centres.

“We will pay for the place where you will train, and we will also give you money; six thousand shillings every month to ensure you have funds to go to school and return home,” Ruto stated.