The Ministry of Agriculture, through the State Department for Livestock Development, has advertised 354 job opportunities.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 3, the ministry invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the vacancies.

The ministry noted that successful applicants will serve in the roles on a one-year contract.

“Applications are invited from qualified persons for the vacant positions advertised in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, State Department for Livestock Development, as indicated below. The terms of Service is one year contract,” read the notice.

The vacancies include: Clerical officer II (44), Office Administrative Assistant III (20), Office Assistant IV (65), Driver III/ Plant Operator III (32) and Artisans (35).

Others are: Receptionist Assistant III (8), Security Warden III (55), Cook III (20), Housekeeping Assistant III (20) and Animal Husbandry Assistant III (55).

How to apply

Interested candidates are required to complete one application PSC2 form (Revised 2016).

The form can be downloaded from the Public Service Commission website: www.publicservice.go.ke.

The completed form, together with certified copies of academic and professional certificates, should be submitted to the Principal Secretary, State Department for Livestock Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, P.O. Box 34188–00100, Nairobi,

Alternatively, the applications can be hand-delivered to Kilimo House, 2nd Floor, Wing “A”, Room 2-17, on or before 28th February 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

The Ministry of Agriculture emphasised that applicants should submit an application for one post only.

“Applicants should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included,” the notice added.

Further, the ministry said only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted for interviews.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to produce original documents during interviews.

This includes the national identity card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts.