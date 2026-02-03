Editor's Review Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni has called out the ODM Party leadership, questioning the party’s political direction and its posture toward the government.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, February 3, Omogeni questioned the position being taken by party leader, Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, arguing that his remarks on the Deputy President slot reflect confusion.

"If the doyen of opposition politics, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, were alive today, he would hardly believe the position of the ODM Party. What exactly is Oburu representing if he claims he is not interested in Kindiki’s DP position," he said.

This comes a day after Oburu denied targeting Kithure Kindiki’s position as the Deputy President, assuring him that he was a friend, not a foe.

Speaking during the NYOTA disbursement event in Kisumu on Monday, February 2, Oburu assured Kindiki that his position in government was not in danger, as talks between ODM and President William Ruto’s UDA shift into higher gear.

"As we move forward, we are not going to look for less. However, Mr. Deputy President (Kindiki), do not think that we want your seat or that we want to kick you out.

"If we have to go for a lower position, it must not be lower than number two (deputy president) in any formation. That is my take. We should not take less than that," he said.

File image of Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni

Elsewhere, during the same interview, Omogeni shifted his focus to President William Ruto, accusing him of prioritizing political campaigns over governance at a time when Kenyans are grappling with serious service delivery challenges.

"President Ruto is in campaign mode instead of addressing the country’s pressing problems, including challenges in the education and healthcare sectors. The UDA administration must be called out for failing to deliver services to Kenyans," he stated.

Omogeni also warned that Ruto's renewed engagement with voters signals an acknowledgment that key pledges made during the 2022 campaign remain unmet.

He urged Kenyans to critically assess the government’s record as the next election cycle draws closer.

"Kenyans must be aware that as elections approach, President Ruto seems to have realized that many of the promises he made to hustlers have not been fulfilled," he added.