Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has opened applications for specialist nursing programmes at its Training Institute of Specialist Nursing (TISN) for the March and July 2026 intakes.

The programmes target qualified nurses seeking advanced clinical training in high-demand specialty areas within the healthcare sector.

The specialised courses available include Oncology Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Perioperative Nursing, and Nephrology Nursing.

According to KUTRRH, Applicants must be registered nurses recognised by the Nursing Council of Kenya, holding qualifications such as Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN), Kenya Registered Nurse/Midwifery (KRN/M), or Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse (KRCHN).

Candidates must also have a minimum of one year of post-registration experience and possess a valid nursing practising licence.

All students are required to have a valid NHIF cover or other recognised medical insurance throughout the study period and must be vaccinated against Hepatitis B before joining the programme.

International students are eligible to apply but will be required to pay 20 per cent more than local students.

The application deadline for the March 2026 intake is February 13, 2026, while applications for the July 2026 intake will close on June 12, 2026.

Applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of Ksh1,500 through KUTRRH’s bank account or via M-Pesa Paybill.

During the application process, candidates are required to upload scanned copies of their academic and professional certificates, proof of payment, a duly completed application form, and a valid Nursing Council of Kenya licence.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and communication will be made through the applicant’s registered mobile phone number or email address.

For payment, applicants can use the following details: Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital account held at Kenya Commercial Bank, account number 1258637243, TRM Branch.

Alternatively, payments can be made via M-Pesa Paybill number 522522 using account number 1258637243.

