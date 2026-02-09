Editor's Review Kang'ata explained that taking sides would compromise the work he has done for Muranga County.

Governor Irungu Kang'ata has made it clear that he does not want to be involved in the politics of 'Wantam' or 'Tutam'.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, February 9, Kang'ata termed the two slogans as a distraction meant to keep Kenyans busy until 2027.

He admitted that he has fought off pressure by politicians and the people of Muranga to pick a side, but vowed not to engage in the temporary excitement.

The County Boss maintained that he was focused more on development rather than petty politics.

"The politics of wantam and tutam are sweet, but we took a philosophical stance that 'Wantam' and 'Tutam' will end within the next one year, six months, but the road that we have built will be with us for many years.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Governor Irungu Kang'ata with stakeholders of the Tea Industry in Murang'a County.

"Yes, people will clap when we talk about 'Wantam' or 'Tutam', but we know that it is a passing glance. We are more interested in a better future for our society," Kang'ata stated.

However, the Governor admitted that his choice to sit on the fence on the matter might cost him his political career; it is a price he is willing to pay.

Kang'ata explained that the electorate often learns from mistakes they make by playing populist politics instead of backing leaders with development records.

"I know of leaders who have focused on development and have been punished at the ballot. I also know what happens after; people realise that they did something wrong and recall those leaders. But focusing on development can never go wrong," he reiterated.

He explained that choosing between President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would only hurt Murang'a County.

"It will definitely compromise some of the things that we are doing because people will start politicising them, and for me, I don't think that will be good for Muranga," he stated

He disclosed that some politicians have intentionally created a war, and consistently push him to comment on the matter.

"We will never be pushed into fighting. Our strategy in Muranga is to have zero problems with everyone," he reaffirmed his position

The Governor invited Kenyans to look at elections through a different lens, away from the norm of being intertwined in politics.

He argued that most countries that have witnessed great developments have been depoliticised.