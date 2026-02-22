Editor's Review Babu Owino has weighed in on the speculation over whether the Linda Mwananchi movement will field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has weighed in on the speculation over whether the Linda Mwananchi movement will field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, February 22, Babu said that no formal decision has yet been made on whether the team will field a presidential candidate.

The ODM lawmaker explained that the Linda Wananchi movement is still evolving, and a decision will be made at an appropriate time.

“Movements will always gain lives of their own, things shape, and they move, as at now we have not sat down to decide on how we want to move,” said Babu.

The MP noted that the movement is currently focused on pushing the government to address the plight of ordinary Kenyans.

File image of Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega County.

“Right now, we want to fight for the people so that the government can give them the best. We want to push the government to the corner so that jobs can be created, roads can be constructed, factories can be revived, the high cost of living can be reduced, and over taxation can be a thing of the past,” he stated.

Further, Babu mentioned that once the movement gains sufficient momentum, the members will then decide if they will field a candidate to run for the country’s top seat.

“The moment the movement gains a life of its own, we will sit and decide. The person you are looking at is overqualified to be the President of the Republic of Kenya,” the Embakasi East MP added.

This comes after the Linda Mwananchi team held massive rallies in Busia, Kitengela, and Kakamega.

Besides Babu, the faction comprises Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Richard Onyonka, Godfrey Osotsi, Anthony Kibagendi, Pauline Njoroge, Brian Weke, and Caleb Amisi.

Others are: Caroli Omondi, Wanami Wamboka, Patrick Makau, Joshua Kimilu, Majimbo Kalasinga, Wilberforce Oundo, Raphael Wanjala, and Obadiah Barongo.

The team is opposed to the idea of the ODM party backing President William Ruto's re-election in 2027.

They rival the one loyal to Senator Oburu Oginga, who took over the Orange party's leadership after the death of Raila Odinga last October.