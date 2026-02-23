Editor's Review The KEMRI Graduate School has announced its May 2026 intake for postgraduate programmes, inviting applications from self-sponsored students under its collaboration with JKUAT.

The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Graduate School has announced its May 2026 intake for postgraduate programmes, inviting applications from self-sponsored students under its collaboration with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

In a notice on Monday, February 23, KEMRI said applications are open for both Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

The Master of Science programme runs for two to three years, while the Doctor of Philosophy programme runs for three to four years.

Under the Master of Science category, KEMRI Graduate School is offering programmes in Public Health, Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy.

In the Public Health programme, the available courses include MSc. Public Health, MSc. Epidemiology and Biostatistics, and MSc. Global Health.

Under the Biomedical Sciences programme, applicants can pursue MSc. Medical Microbiology, MSc. Medical Virology, MSc. Medical Mycology, MSc. Medical Parasitology and Entomology, and MSc. Molecular Medicine.

In the Pharmacy programme, the available courses are MSc. Medicinal Chemistry and MSc. Medicinal Phytochemistry. The institution further stated that Ph.D. programmes are available in all the M.Sc. areas listed above.

KEMRI noted that the common regulations for all Master’s degrees in the university shall apply.

For admission into the KEMRI Graduate School, applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with Second Class (Upper Division) in a relevant field of study or its equivalent from JKUAT or any other institution recognized by the JKUAT Senate, or hold a Bachelor’s Degree with Second Class Honors (Lower Division) in a relevant field of study or its equivalent from JKUAT or another institution recognized by the JKUAT Senate with at least two years of post-qualification work or research experience, or hold a Bachelor’s Degree with a Pass and a Postgraduate Diploma in a relevant field of study.

File image of JKUAT

For Ph.D. applicants, the minimum entry requirements for all Ph.D. programmes in JKUAT shall apply.

The institution clarified that the listed qualifications are minimum requirements and that other conditions may apply depending on individual programmes.

Candidates seeking admission are required to download and fill the application form from the KEMRI Graduate School website at kgs.ac.ke and submit the forms in triplicate.

Applicants must attach copies of their academic certificates together with transcripts on each form, along with copies of their National ID or Passport and KCSE certificate.

The application fee is Ksh2,500 for M.Sc. programmes and Ksh3,500 for PhD programmes.

Payment is to be made at the JKUAT Cash Office situated at the Main Campus in Juja or at JKUAT Towers in the CBD.

After making payment, the applicant should attach the original slip to one application form and copies of the slip to the other two forms.

All documents must be submitted to the Administration Office located at the KEMRI Graduate School Building at KEMRI Headquarters not later than 10th April 2026.

