Editor's Review KUCCPS has opened applications for the Diploma in Law for the May 2026 intake at the Kenya School of Law.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for the Diploma in Law for the May 2026 intake at the Kenya School of Law.

In a notice on Monday, February 23, the Kenya School of Law said the application window runs from February 23 to March 9, with successful applicants set to begin their studies on May 11.

The Kenya School of Law said the programme is designed to equip learners with legal knowledge and professional ethics to serve in various fields of law as paralegals, while also laying a foundation for further studies in the legal field.

To qualify for admission into Paralegal Studies, applicants must have a mean grade of C Plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its equivalent, with at least C+ in English or Kiswahili.

They must also have at least one principal pass in the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education (KACE), a pass in a certificate of law course offered at an accredited legal education provider or a certificate of experiential learning issued by the Council of Legal Education.

The programme will be offered at the Kenya School of Law’s Karen Campus and Town Campus located at Development House, 5th and 6th Floor, New Wing, Moi Avenue, Nairobi.

Students can choose between day physical classes held Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm for morning sessions or 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for afternoon sessions, or evening virtual classes held Monday to Thursday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

The programme will run for a minimum of two academic years, comprising three terms per year.

Students will register for a maximum of four course units per term and must complete the course of study in not less than two academic years to qualify for the award.

Applications must be submitted online for the 2025/2026 academic year through the Kenya School of Law website at https://www.ksl.ac.ke or the KUCCPS student portal at https://www.students.kuccps.net.

File image of KUCCPS CEO Agnes Wahome

Applicants are required to upload a copy of their KCSE/KCE certificate, copies of relevant professional certificates and transcripts where applicable, a copy of their national identity card, a passport-size colour photograph, and a copy of the bank payment slip showing payment of the application fee with their full name appearing on the slip.

A non-refundable application processing fee of Ksh2,000 should be deposited to the Kenya School of Law account at Cooperative Bank of Kenya, Karen Branch or any other Co-operative Bank branch countrywide.

Prospective applicants must submit their applications before the March 9 deadline.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Graduate School has announced its May 2026 intake for postgraduate programmes, inviting applications from self-sponsored students under its collaboration with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

In a notice on Monday, February 23, KEMRI said applications are open for both Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

The Master of Science programme runs for two to three years, while the Doctor of Philosophy programme runs for three to four years.

Under the Master of Science category, KEMRI Graduate School is offering programmes in Public Health, Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy.

In the Public Health programme, the available courses include MSc. Public Health, MSc. Epidemiology and Biostatistics, and MSc. Global Health.

Under the Biomedical Sciences programme, applicants can pursue MSc. Medical Microbiology, MSc. Medical Virology, MSc. Medical Mycology, MSc. Medical Parasitology and Entomology, and MSc. Molecular Medicine.

In the Pharmacy programme, the available courses are MSc. Medicinal Chemistry and MSc. Medicinal Phytochemistry. The institution further stated that PhD programmes are available in all the M.Sc. areas listed above.

KEMRI noted that the common regulations for all Master’s degrees in the university shall apply.

For admission into the KEMRI Graduate School, applicants must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with Second Class (Upper Division) in a relevant field of study or its equivalent from JKUAT or any other institution recognized by the JKUAT Senate, or hold a Bachelor’s Degree with Second Class Honors (Lower Division) in a relevant field of study or its equivalent from JKUAT or another institution recognized by the JKUAT Senate with at least two years of post-qualification work or research experience, or hold a Bachelor’s Degree with a Pass and a Postgraduate Diploma in a relevant field of study.

For Ph.D. applicants, the minimum entry requirements for all Ph.D. programmes in JKUAT shall apply.

The institution clarified that the listed qualifications are minimum requirements and that other conditions may apply depending on individual programmes.

Candidates seeking admission are required to download and fill the application form from the KEMRI Graduate School website at kgs.ac.ke and submit the forms in triplicate.