The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has announced a public auction of vehicles, equipment and general stores.

In a public notice on Tuesday, February 24, MOD said the items would be auctioned in four locations: KNB Mtongwe (Mombasa Region), 43 OCC (Nanyuki Region), DEFOD Kahawa (Nairobi Region), OCC Lanet (Nakuru Region) and 63 OCC Modika (Garissa Region).

The Ministry noted that the items can be viewed from March 9, 2026, to March 26, 2026, during working days from 9 am to 4 pm at the designated locations.

MOD mentioned that interested bidders will be required to pay a refundable bid number deposit of Ksh50,000.00 for vehicles and Ksh30,000.00 for equipment and stores.

“Interested bidders will be required to pay a refundable bid number deposit of Ksh50,000.00 and Ksh30,000.00 for vehicles/equipment and stores respectively in cash payable to the Ministry of Defence before the last day of viewing.

“Each Bid number will only be allowed to bid for one lot. Original catalogue and receipts for both the catalogue and bid number deposits will be presented at the entrance for one to be allowed to participate in the auction,” the Ministry stated.

The auctions will take place on March 31, 2026, at 63OCC Garissa, April 8, 2026, at KNB Mtongwe, April 14, 2026, at 43OCC Nanyuki, April 21, 2026, at 23 OCC Nakuru and on April 28, 2026, at DEFOD Kawaha, all starting at 10 am.

Successful bidders will be required to pay a deposit of 25% of the bid at the fall of the hammer and the remaining balance within fourteen days after the auction.

Meanwhile, the unsuccessful bidders will be refunded the bid number deposits on presentation of the respective original receipts.

“Successful bidders will be required to collect their item(s) within thirty days after making full payment; failure to which they will be liable to pay storage charges at a rate of 1% of the bid offer per day, up to a maximum of three months. Items not collected within the three months will be forfeited together with the monies paid against them,” MOD said.

Further, the Ministry said bidders who purchase vehicles will be required to ensure that the vehicles are painted with non-military colour patterns before being put on the road.

The bidders are also required to ensure that the vehicles are not on the road with EX-Military number plates.

Additionally, MOD pointed out that successful bidders must get clearance from KRA before the collection of the items from the sale yards.