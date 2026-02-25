Editor's Review The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced 12,520 temporary job opportunities for Kenyans.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced 12,520 temporary job opportunities for Kenyans.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 25, IEBC said it will be undertaking a 30-day Enhanced Voter Registration Exercise (ECVR) at the ward level and is seeking suitable candidates to fill temporary positions during the period.

“To facilitate the efficient and effective delivery of this nationwide exercise, the Commission invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill temporary positions for the duration of the ECVR period,” read the notice.

The job vacancies include: voter registration assistants, 1,450, voter Registration Clerks, 10,780 and ICT Clerks 290.

Applicants are required to hold Kenyan citizenship, be aged 19 years and above, hold a minimum KCSE C- (minus) or its equivalent and possess computer literacy and ICT skills.

The applicants are also required to demonstrate integrity, accountability and confidentiality

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications via the IEBC’s jobs portal; https://jobs.iebc.or.ke.

The deadline for submitting the applications is March 4 2026.

The commission warned that any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

“Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and any canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification,” IEBC stated.

Successful candidates will be required to present copies of the national identification card, academic certificates and any other relevant testimonials

Further, the electoral body said successful applicants will be required to undergo training and take an oath of secrecy.

This comes weeks after IEBC announced temporary job opportunities in the commission ahead of the Thursday, February 26, 2026, by-elections.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 21, IEBC invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the vacancies.

The positions include support electoral trainers (SETs), presiding and deputy presiding officers and polling/counting clerks.

“The Commission invites qualified applicants to apply for the following temporary positions for the 26thFebByelections: Support Electoral Trainers (SETs), Presiding and Deputy Presiding Officers and Polling/Counting Clerks,” read part of the notice.