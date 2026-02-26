Editor's Review KMTC has announced fully funded scholarships in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has announced fully funded scholarships in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology (EACE-UN).

In a statement on Thursday, February 26, KMTC said the EACE-UN initiative is funded by the African Development Bank and the Government of Kenya.

According to KMTC, the scholarships are available in nine specialized program areas offered in KMTC campuses.

The courses include Higher Diploma programs in Medical Engineering (Dialysis Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment), Clinical Medicine and Surgery (Nephrology), Nephrology Nursing, Nutrition and Dietetics (Renal Nutrition), Medical Laboratory Sciences (Renal Technology), Occupational Therapy (Renal Rehabilitation), and Renal Pharmacy.

A short course in Renal Transplant Nursing is also available.

Most of the higher diploma programs will run for two years on a full-time basis, while the renal transplant nursing course will take six months.

KMTC stated that the scholarship package will cover tuition fees and provide a stipend for successful applicants during the study period.

Applicants are also required to submit a handwritten essay of not more than 200 words explaining why they deserve the scholarship and how they intend to contribute to the community after graduation.

To qualify for the award, candidates must first secure an unconditional offer for one of their selected courses.

Priority will be given to county government employees within Kenya, KMTC staff, and health professionals with at least three years’ experience at a county health facility.

Applicants must also be registered with the relevant regulatory body for their basic training and have secured approval and release from their county employer.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

The selection process will involve recommendation by the employer during application, shortlisting by KMTC, review by the KMTC-EACE program scholarships selection committee, admission by KMTC, bonding and release by the employer in line with Public Service Commission guidelines, and eventual enrollment.

Interested candidates are required to apply online through the KMTC admissions portal at https://admissions.kmtc.ac.ke.

Applicants must log in or create an account, complete the online application form, select the EACE-UN scholarship option under the application section, upload the required documents, download and sign the completed form, then re-upload the duly filled document in PDF format.

KMTC noted that the scholarships are subject to availability of funding and encouraged eligible health professionals to submit their applications before the deadline of March 15, 2026.

Applications should be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, KMTC.

This comes weeks after KMTC announced the closure of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) portal for the March 2026 intake.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 27, the institution thanked applicants and acknowledged the overwhelming interest in its courses.

"The KUCCPS portal for the March 2026 intake is now officially closed. To the thousands of you who hit 'Submit', thank you! We are deeply honoured that you have placed your faith and your future in KMTC," the statement read.

KMTC, however, clarified that opportunities still exist for other categories of learners seeking to advance their training.

"Although the preservice intake on the KUCCPS portal has closed, the pursuit of excellence continues! We wish to inform the public and our alumni that applications for Upgrading and Higher Diploma programmes are still open. Apply now," the statement added.

KMTC also issued guidance to applicants as they await the next admission steps, stressing integrity in the process and cautioning against fraud.

"While you wait for the next steps, remember, admissions are strictly based on merit; beware of fraudsters, KMTC does not charge for placement; and keep your documents ready for the journey ahead," the statement concluded.