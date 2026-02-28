Editor's Review Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng'eno was killed during a chopper crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency, Nandi County on Saturday, February 28.

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng'eno was killed on Saturday, February 28, during a chopper crash in Chepkiep, Mosop Constituency, Nandi County.

The UDA MP was in the company of five other people who also perished during the helicopter crash on Saturday afternoon.

Ngeno was born in 1972 and attended Mogondo Primary School before proceeding to Maseno National School for his secondary studies.

The lawmaker pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in International Law from Kyiv TSN University in Ukraine.

Ng'eno subsequently advanced his studies with a Master of Arts in International Studies from the University of Nairobi, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Mount Kenya University, and a Post Graduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law.

File image of MP Johana Ng'eno.

Ng'eno was admitted to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in September 2025.

He was first elected as Member of Parliament for Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County during the 2013 General election.

Ng'eno went on to be re-elected as the area MP during the 2017 and 2022 general elections under a Jubilee and UDA ticket, respectively.

Until his death, Ng'eno served as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works and also a Member of the Liaison Committee.

Under Ng'eno’s leadership, the Housing, Urban Planning, and Public Works Committee played an instrumental role in the passage of the Affordable Housing Act, 2024, which established a framework for development and access to decent and affordable housing for Kenyans.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has mourned Ng'eno as a fierce leader who defended the interests of the people.

“Ng'eno was a fierce leader who strongly defended the people he represented. He was also a dedicated public servant whose commitment to service and development was exemplary.

“To the family, no words can ease your pain. Please know that the entire country stands with you during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Wetang’ula.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua remembered Ng'eno as a leader who had a great future in Kenyan politics.

“Ng'eno was my very great friend who faced threats and intimidation as he was forced to hound me out of office. We remained the best of friends up to his death. He had a great future as the leader of the Kipsigis community, and his death has robbed the community of a great leader,” said Gachagua.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino eulogized Ng’eno as a committed public servant whose voice, leadership, and passion for the people will be remembered.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our colleague, Honourable Johanna Ngeno, and other Kenyans following the devastating helicopter crash. This is not only a profound loss to their families and loved ones, but also to Parliament and to the nation they served with dedication and integrity,” said Babu.

On his part, President William Ruto mourned Ng’eno as a progressive and devoted servant who worked tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Emurua Dikirr.

“He was focused, vocal, and fearless; a leader who stood firmly for justice and equity for all. He will be remembered for the tangible progress achieved under his leadership and his exemplary commitment to promoting local talent, especially in music,” said President Ruto.