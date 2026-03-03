Editor's Review The Affordable Housing Board (AHB) has announced 49 job vacancies.

The Affordable Housing Board (AHB) has announced 49 job vacancies for Kenyans.

In a public notice on Tuesday, March 3, the board called on qualified Kenyans to apply for the opportunities.

“The Affordable Housing Board seeks to recruit qualified and highly competent staff to fill the following vacant positions,” read the notice in part.

The vacancies include the positions of Corporation Secretary (CS) and General Manager, Legal Services; General Manager, Fund Services; General Manager, Project Development (Architect); General Manager, Corporate Services; General Manager, Internal Audit; Manager, Legal Services; Manager, Home Allocation; Manager, Credit Management; Manager, Investment and Resource Mobilization; Manager, Project Management (Engineer); and Manager, Estate Management.

Other roles are Manager, Land Administration; Manager, Supply Chain Management; Manager, HRM and Administration; Manager, ICT; Manager, Accounts and Finance; Manager, Planning; Assistant Manager, Corporate Communications; Assistant Manager, Home Finance; Assistant Manager, Investment and Resource Mobilization; Assistant Manager, Monitoring and Evaluation; Principal Monitoring and Evaluation Officer; Principal, HRM and Administration; and Principal Credit Officer.

The board is also seeking to fill the positions of Principal Records Management Officer; Principal Accountant; Principal Internal Auditor; Senior Supply Chain Management Officer; Senior Projects Management Officer (Urban Planner); Senior Planning Officer; Senior Legal Officer; Senior Investment and Resource Mobilization Officer; Senior Corporate Communications Officer; Credit Officer I; Supply Chain Management Assistant; and Records Management Officer I.

Additionally, AHB has vacancies for Projects Management Officer I (Quantity Surveyor); Projects Management Officer I (Architect); Office Administrator I; Senior Driver; Projects Management Assistant II (Real Estate); Estate Management Officer II; Land Administration Officer II; Customer Care Assistant II; Accounts Assistant III; Senior Office Assistant; Driver III; and Office Assistant III.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to visit the AHB’s website https://affordablehousingboard.go.ke/careers or www.acalconsulting.co.ke/Careers to apply for the jobs.

Applicants should submit their applications, including the cover letter, a copy of their National ID, copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials, and a detailed CV, indicating current position, qualifications, working experience, names of three professional referees, current remuneration, and daytime telephone number.

The candidates are also required to submit their completed application quoting the job reference for the specific position addressed to the Chairman, Affordable Housing Board (AHB), P.O Box 27521- 00100, Nairobi.

The deadline for submitting applications is March 17 at 5:00 PM.