Editor's Review Family members have recounted the painful final moments of their loved ones who perished in the chopper crash that claimed the life of Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng'eno.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 4, the family of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officer Amos Kipng'etich described his final moments after the aircraft went down, revealing that he passed away 30 minutes after the incident.

"Amos tried to jump out of the aircraft, but it was in vain. He is the one who survived for about 30 minutes, but when he was interrogated, he only asked a question, 'Where is Mheshimiwa?'" a family representative said.

Ng'eno's widow, Nayianoi Ntutu, paid an emotional tribute to her husband, reflecting on their life together and the dreams they shared before the fatal crash cut them short.

"Losing you feels like losing the music of my youth; the laughter, the dreams, and the simplicity of believing we have endless times, but even death cannot take what we built," she said.

Betty Bett, sister-in-law to the late Nick Kosgey who served as Ng’eno’s photographer, remembered him as a hardworking young man whose career had just begun to flourish.

"Nick was a young and ambitious person, and he was very industrious in the work that he did. When Mheshimiwa recognised his work, Nick was very happy. His mother was very happy because she knew that life had begun, not knowing that it was going to be cut short," she stated.

File image of the crash site

The brother of the late pilot George Were also honoured his sibling, highlighting his long and distinguished career both in the military and in civilian aviation.

"Our late brother George was an accomplished pilot. He served about 30 years in the military, and he 'choppered' so many generals in the military, and when he retired from the army, he became a commercial pilot for about 10 years. In those 10 years, he's 'choppered' many dignitaries we have in the house today," he noted.

This comes two days after the government released the flight path of the ill-fated helicopter.

Speaking on Sunday, March 1, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir outlined the aircraft’s movements on Saturday, February 2, providing a timeline of its departure, stopovers, refueling, and final moments before it disappeared from radar.

According to Chirchir, the helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB, departed Wilson Airport at exactly 11:04 a.m. with only George Were, the pilot, on board.

The aircraft then flew to Emurua Dikirr in Narok County, arriving at Ng’eno’s home at 11:55 a.m. At that point, the legislator and four other passengers boarded the chopper.

The helicopter departed Emurua Dikirr at 12:20 p.m. carrying Ng’eno and his four companions. Nine minutes later, at 12:29 p.m., the chopper landed at Mararianta River.

It remained there for approximately 25 minutes before taking off again at 12:54 p.m., still with Ng’eno and his team on board.

The aircraft proceeded to Endebes in Trans Nzoia County, landing at 2:04 p.m. Ng’eno and his crew alighted to attend a function in the area.

Just three minutes later, at 2:07 p.m., the helicopter departed for Eldoret Airstrip to refuel.

It landed at Eldoret Airstrip at 2:29 p.m. After refueling, the chopper took off again at 3:07 p.m., returning to Endebes where it landed at 3:41 p.m.

The aircraft then departed Endebes at 3:43 p.m., marking the beginning of its final journey.

At 4:20 p.m., the helicopter made what was described as an emergency landing in Tabolwa. However, it took off again five minutes later at 4:25 p.m.

Just one minute after takeoff, at 4:26 p.m., the aircraft disappeared from radar, ultimately crashing and claiming the lives of all six on board.