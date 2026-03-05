Editor's Review HELB has opened applications for the Advanced Nursing Education Loan, a specialized fund designed to support nurses and midwives.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has opened applications for the Advanced Nursing Education Loan, a specialized fund designed to support nurses and midwives.

In a notice on Thursday, March 5, HELB said the initiative, implemented in partnership with the Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Amref Flying Doctors, and the Nurse & Midwife Alliance, will provide loans of up to Ksh500,000 at a low interest rate of 4 percent per year.

Beneficiaries will also enjoy flexible repayment periods of up to 60 months (five years), allowing them to repay the loan gradually.

The repayment process will also be simplified through monthly employer check-off arrangements, where repayments can be deducted directly from salaries.

The fund is available to both unemployed (pre-service) and salaried students.

For unemployed or pre-service students, the loan will cover tuition fees for Higher Diploma studies.

Meanwhile, salaried students may receive funding for a broader range of programs including Higher Diploma, Undergraduate Degree, Masters and PhD studies.

Applicants who are not currently employed must provide an admission letter from a recognized university or training institution in Kenya, certified by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

In addition, applicants must submit a copy of their National ID, copy of their KRA PIN, and copies of National IDs from two guarantors.

They will also be required to attach a recent coloured passport-size photograph.

For nurses and midwives who are already employed, they must submit an admission letter from a recognized university or training institution in Kenya, certified by the Nursing Council of Kenya.

They must also provide a copy of their National ID and KRA PIN, both certified by a Commissioner of Oaths.

Additionally, applicants are required to submit copies of National IDs from two guarantors, who must be employed and whose documents must also be certified by a Commissioner of Oaths.

A recent coloured passport-size photograph must also be included.

File image of HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari

Salaried applicants will also need to submit copies of their most recent three months’ pay slips, certified by their employer.

To apply, HELB said applicants must submit their applications through its online portal.

Applicants should first visit the HELB website (www.helb.co.ke) to access the application portal.

They are required to register and activate an account using their personal mobile number registered under their name and ID number.

During profile creation, applicants must select their level of study as Higher National Diploma, Degree, or Masters, and indicate under education background that they were not admitted through KUCCPS.

After completing the profile setup, applicants should click on the Loan Application section and select 'Advanced Nursing Education Fund.'

They will then be required to access and complete the online application form.

HELB noted that the process is fully paperless, meaning applicants will not be required to print or physically submit documents after completing the online application.

Once submitted, applicants will be able to track the processing status of their application through the online portal.

This comes weeks after HELB issued a warning over a recruitment scam targeting unsuspecting job seekers with fake promises of employment opportunities at the institution.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, HELB cautioned members of the public against dealing with individuals or agencies purporting to offer HELB jobs in exchange for money or additional documentation not formally required in official job advertisements.

"The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) wishes to inform members of the public and all job applicants that HELB does not recruit through agents or third-party agencies," the notice read.

HELB explained that applicants are not required to make any form of payment or submit extra documents beyond what is outlined in official vacancy notices.

"Further, HELB does not require applicants to pay any fees or submit medical reports or any other documents outside those clearly stated in the official job advertisement," the notice added.

HELB urged the public to exercise caution and verify any recruitment communication through its official channels before taking action.

"Members of the public are advised to be vigilant and avoid engaging with individuals or groups claiming to represent HELB in exchange for employment opportunities," the notice further read.