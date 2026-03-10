Editor's Review The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 170 job vacancies.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 170 job vacancies in the commission.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 10, TSC invited interested and qualified candidates to apply for the positions.

“The Commission invites applications from qualified, result-oriented and highly motivated Kenyans to fill the positions below,” TSC stated.

The vacancies in the commission include: Senior Deputy Director – Human Resource Management and Development (1), Senior Deputy Director – Internal Audit (1), Deputy Director – Human Resource Management (2), Deputy Director – Human Resource Development (1), and Deputy Director – Internal Audit, Information System (1).

Others are: Deputy Director – Risk Management (1), Assistant Director Teacher Management, Field (132), Principal Officer Teacher Professional Management (20), Principal Officer Staffing (8), and Principal Officer Teacher Discipline Management (3).

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to visit the TSC website www.tsc.go.ke under the careers section to apply for the vacancies.

The deadline for submitting the applications is Monday, March 23, at 11:59 PM.

The commission warned applicants against presenting fake certificates, documents, and including incorrect information in their applications.

TSC also said it does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment.

Further, the commission noted that only shortlisted and successful applicants will be contacted.

This comes days after TSC announced it is updating records for registered teachers who are not currently employed by the commission.

In a notice on Wednesday, March 4, TSC called on the unemployed registered teachers to update their details with the commission.

According to TSC, the exercise aims to improve workforce planning and establish the demand and supply of qualified teachers, which will inform future recruitment and related policies.

“The Teachers Service Commission is in the process of updating the existing data for registered teachers who are not currently employed by TSC.

“This exercise is purely for effective teacher workforce planning as well as establishing the demand and supply of qualified teachers to inform teacher recruitment and related policies,” read part of the statement.

Teachers targeted in the exercise are required to submit their details online via the TSC website at www.tsc.go.ke under the ‘careers’ section.

Alternatively, the teachers can update their information directly through https://tsconline.tsc.go.ke/profile/teacher-profile/.

The deadline for updating the information is on Monday March, 16, 2026, at midnight.