Editor's Review Kenyatta University has announced career opportunities for part-time lecturers, including those who have previously taught at the institution.

Kenyatta University has announced career opportunities for part-time lecturers.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 17, the university called on qualified individuals to apply for the positions, including those who have previously taught at the institution in a part-time capacity.

According to the notice, to be considered for the roles, applicants must hold a Master’s degree in a relevant area of specialization from a recognized university.

In addition, candidates are required to have at least three years of teaching experience at the university level or relevant experience in research or industry.

Individuals with four years of teaching experience in a tertiary institution are also eligible for consideration, while possession of a PhD in a relevant field will serve as an added advantage.

Applicants are expected to provide detailed information outlining their area of specialization, academic qualifications, work experience, and current place of employment.

File image of Kenyatta University

The application process requires interested and qualified candidates to submit a detailed Curriculum Vitae alongside a copy of their national ID or passport, academic certificates, testimonials, and any other relevant supporting documents.

All applications must be addressed in writing to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration and Finance at Kenyatta University, with submissions sent to P.O. Box 43844–00100, Nairobi.

The university has set April 2, 2026 as the deadline.

This comes over a month after Kenyatta University dismissed claims circulating online that it has introduced a new registration fee tied to the submission of school reports for the 2025/26 academic year.

In a statement on Monday, February 2, the institution cautioned students against relying on unverified messages shared on social media platforms, particularly those that involve urgent deadlines or demands for payment.

"A forged internal memo claiming that school reports for Semester I, 2025/2026 must be submitted by 28th January 2026 with a Ksh10,000 registration fee is currently making rounds on WhatsApp and other platforms," the statement read.

Kenyatta University insisted that the alleged memo is not authentic and that no such directive has been issued by the institution.

"This document is fake. Kenyatta University has not issued any such memo requiring students to pay Ksh10,000 or submit school reports by that date for the stated purpose," the statement continued.

The university further outlined key clarifications to help students identify legitimate communications, emphasizing that there is no fee required for the submission of school or end-of-semester reports and that all official notices are shared only through recognized channels.

"Key facts to note, no such fee is required for submission of school/end-of-semester reports; official university communications come through verified channels (student email, KU student portal, official KU social media pages, or the KU website); and always verify urgent fee-related or deadline messages directly with your school/department or the Office of the Registrar (Academic)," the statement concluded.