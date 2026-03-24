Editor's Review The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has announced 109 job vacancies.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has announced 109 vacancies for Kenyans.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 24, AFA invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the job opportunities.

“In line with the Authority’s mandate as stipulated in the AFA Act No. 13 of 2013, the Board of Agriculture and Food Authority is seeking to competitively recruit qualified Kenyan professionals to fill the under-listed positions on permanent and pensionable terms,” read the notice.

The vacancies in the authority include: Director-Technical Directorate (1), Compliance Officer II (20), Market and Product Development Officer II (1), Records Management Officer II (1), Crops Development Officer II (10), and Security Officer II (5).

Others are: Statistics Officer II (10), Assistant Compliance Officer III (26), Assistant Quality Assurance Officer III (10), Artisan III-Mechanical (2), Artisan III-Electrical (2), Artisan III-Plumbing (1), Baler III (6), Drivers III (9), and Office Assistant III (5).

Screengrab image of jobs at the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA).

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to visit the authority’s website at www.afa.go.ke to apply for the vacancies.

“Applications should reach us not later than 2.00 pm (East African Time) on 14th April, 2026,” the authority noted.

AFA also said shortlisted candidates must satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya on leadership and integrity by submitting clearance certificates from relevant institutions.

Further, the authority warned applicants that any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

AFA also cautioned applicants against presenting fake certificates and documents and paying any fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

AFA is a State Corporation established under section 3 of the AFA Act No.13 of 2013. The authority is mandated to regulate the crops sector in Kenya, to ensure compliance with the regulatory framework, standards, and codes of practice.

As a regulator, the authority fosters a thriving competitive environment where innovation, technological progress, order, and quality flourish for sustainable economic growth.