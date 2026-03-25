Editor's Review Osoro stated that the tour of the Abagusii region had clashed with Ruto's official duties.

President William Ruto's planned tour of the counties in the Abagusii region has been postponed by a week.

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Siulvanus Osoro, on Wednesday, March 25, stated that the tour had clashed with Ruto's official duties.

"Owing to the collision of other official duties, we wish to inform you that the planned visit to Gusii by H.E the president has been moved forward by a week," the statement read in part.

Osoro apologised for the inconvenience caused by the postponement of the tour. He promised to share a new itinerary on March 26.

Ruto was scheduled for a three-day visit in the region from March 29 -30, and was expected to visit Kisii and Nyamira Counties.

A file image of Governor Simba Arati and South Migirango MP Silvanus Osoro



According to Osoro, the Head of State was to launch several projects in the region, including the upgrading of Gusii stadium, affordable housing units and last-mile connectivity.

The President was also expected to hand over a new, modern bus for the Shabana Football Club and launch several new roads during his tour.

Osoro had camped in the region to mobilise the ground ahead of the UDA party leader's tour. The MP had teamed up with Kisii Governor Simba Arati to prepare to host Ruto.

Arati is part of the ODM faction that declared support for Ruto's re-election in the August 2027 General Elections.

Ruto was on a tour of the Nyanza Region and returned to Nairobi to receive state guests.

The President hosted the Vice President Han Zheng of the People's Republic of China at the State House, Nairobi. The two leaders held talks on expanding trade and infrastructure ties.

Ruto also hosted Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo is on a three-day official visit to Kenya. President Chapo and Ruto will have bilateral talks to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.