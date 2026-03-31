Editor's Review Kenyans are questioning whether public spending is translating into meaningful services and improved living standards.

Kenyans are questioning whether public spending is translating into meaningful services and improved living standards.

While citizens point to persistent gaps and rising costs, government officials maintain that progress is being made to address long-standing challenges.

During a public forum on Monday, March 31, a Nairobi resident raised alarm over systemic challenges in policing and the education sector, arguing that critical services remain underfunded or poorly implemented.

"Why don’t police stations have basic materials, such as forms for recording statements? Why are there no safe spaces for survivors or victims of crime?

"Why is education being undermined, with capitation funds not reaching schools, leaving children without proper learning opportunities and making them vulnerable to radicalization and gang involvement? These are critical gaps that need urgent attention," she stated.

Another resident questioned persistent insecurity in parts of the country and the state of infrastructure development, especially incomplete road projects.

"What is the government doing to provide security in areas such as Kerio Valley and Baringo that have had insecurity since independence. The county is also filled with stones from incomplete roads which would be used to cause destruction in the event we had protests. Let the county compel contractors to complete a section of a road before moving to another," he said.

Notably, the rising cost of living has also placed pressure on students, with many questioning the long-term value of education amid uncertain employment prospects.

"Students are struggling with the high cost of living, often skipping meals. At the same time, there is growing uncertainty about job opportunities after graduation. We continue to invest heavily in education, yet the outcomes remain unclear, raising a critical question: Is education still economically worthwhile?

"It becomes difficult to say that citizens are getting value for their money, as students appear to be bearing the greatest burden in the current system," one student stated.

File image of Masinde Muliro University Engineering and TVET Complex under construction

Government officials, however, defend current initiatives, pointing to ongoing programs aimed at improving environmental management, security response, and housing affordability.

Mumo Musuva, Commissioner at the Nairobi Rivers Commission, said efforts are underway to restore key environmental systems and address urban challenges.

"Through the Rivers Commission and the Nairobi River’s regeneration projects, we are working very hard to address the four issues: sewage, reclamation of our riparian areas to protect our river systems, addressing the flood issues, and working together with the county governments to deal with issues of solid waste and waste to the rivers.

“We are restoring the rivers, we are restoring dignity in matters of environment, we are writing the wrongs that have happened over many years with respect to our rivers and our environment," he said.

On security, Assistant Inspector General of Police Tom Odero acknowledged room for improvement but emphasised gains in response efficiency.

"Value for money from a security perspective translates to a safe society, a safe community. There is room for improvement. Serikali is an enabler; it creates that environment for you to do your business, to go about the city, and feel free.

"Currently, we have improved very much on response time. You can call 999, and there will be a response from our command centre," he stated.

On housing and economic opportunities, Economist Hesbon Omollo highlighted the government’s affordable housing program as a key initiative designed to ease the cost of living and expand access to home ownership.

"There are three classes of affordable housing programs: social housing that costs as low as 640,000 to 1.2 million with a 10% deposit and monthly payments between 3,900, another category ranging from 1.2 million to about 2 million with minimum monthly payments of about 7,000 and a similar 10% deposit, and a commercial option for units above 3.5 million, showing there is an opportunity for many people depending on their income level.

"The program can also benefit employers by providing their staff with access to affordable housing since housing is a key component of labour, and by reducing the cost of living and cost of labour, it can improve productivity and support broader economic growth, similar to how past investments in estates and highways continue to benefit the country today," he opined.