Editor's Review Students have been asked to collect transcripts from their respective campus Heads of Department (HoD) offices.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, released 13,000 exam transcripts for students who sat the January–February 2026 Final Qualifying Examinations (FQEs).

Speaking during the release, KMTC explained that the move was to enhance service delivery and support graduates' employment. locally and internationally.

The College revealed that the release of the transcripts was made easy by digitising academic records and decentralising services to respond to the growing demand for timely access to transcripts.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Kelly Oluoch stated that the rising demand for graduates had informed ongoing reforms aimed at ensuring they do not miss employment opportunities.

“We are responding to requests from our students who require these documents to pursue job opportunities. Previously, transcripts were issued during graduation, but we noted that this approach limited timely access,” he said.

A file image of KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr Kelly Oluoch.



Oluoch added that the College has implemented a coordinated distribution strategy to ensure efficient and timely delivery of transcripts across campuses.

“We prioritise efficiency to ensure that our students receive their transcripts without unnecessary delays. This is a critical document that directly supports their transition into the job market,” he said.

KMTC called on the graduates to pick up their transcripts from the respective campus Heads of Department (HoD) offices at no cost

"Graduates are only required to present a valid identification card, and no additional fees are charged for the service," the statement read in part.

The release came days after KMTC hosted a delegation from Canada to discuss potential collaboration to explore employment of graduates in the foreign country

Lara Dyer explained that the Canadian delegation’s objective was to review whether the Health Care Assistant training offered by KMTC matches the standards required in Canada.

The demand for trained nurses and medical practitioners has been on the rise as several countries have announced opportunities for nurses, doctors, and home caregivers.