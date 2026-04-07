Editor's Review The deadline for submission of all applications is April 30.

The Kenya Forestry College has opened enrollment for a range of specialized training programmes targeting individuals in the conservation sector.

According to the college, the programmes are tailored to meet the growing demand for skilled personnel in environmental conservation, forest management, and community-based protection initiatives.

Interested applicants are required to access detailed course information and application procedures through the Kenya Forest Service website and the Kenya Forestry College portal.

Application forms are available for download on both platforms.

Once filled, applicants must submit the forms alongside copies of relevant academic certificates, a National Identity Card or Birth Certificate, and proof of payment for the application fee.

Completed applications can be sent via post to The Principal, Kenya Forestry College, P.O. Box 8–20203, Londiani.

Alternatively, applicants may scan and email their documents to [email protected] or [email protected].

The college emphasized the importance of including accurate personal contact details, including a valid phone number and email address, to facilitate communication during the admission process.

A non-refundable application fee of Ksh1,000 is required and should be paid through the eCitizen platform.

Applicants must attach the eCitizen government receipt or a banking slip as proof of payment when submitting their documents.

In addition, prospective students can apply through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service.

Those successfully placed via KUCCPS are required to confirm their admission through the Kenya Forest Service website and contact the college principal to obtain their official admission letters.

The deadline for submission of all applications is April 30, 2025.

All training programmes will be conducted at the college’s main campus located in Londiani, Kericho County.

File image of Kenya Forest Service rangers

This comes days after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) announced a nationwide call for applications for its student attachment programme.

In a notice on Friday, April 3, the authority noted that the three-month attachment programme is designed to equip students with hands-on skills while exposing them to real-world regulatory operations in telecommunications, cyber security, e-commerce, broadcasting, multimedia, and postal/courier services.

CA also highlighted its broader mandate, which includes managing Kenya’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administering the Universal Service Fund (USF), and safeguarding the interests of ICT service users.

According to CA, successful applicants will be placed across a diverse set of departments aligned with their academic backgrounds.

These include Human Resources and Administration, Corporate Communications, Finance and Accounts, and Supply Chain Management.

Technical and specialized placements are also available in departments such as Frequency and Spectrum Management, Compliance Enforcement, Monitoring and Inspection, and Postal and Telcom Licensing.

Students pursuing ICT-related courses can apply for roles in Information Technology and Cyber Security.

Other departments open for attachment include Consumer Protection and Advocacy, Public Education and Awareness, Standards and Type Approval, Universal Service Fund, Research and Quality Management, Competition Management, and Legal Services.

Each department requires applicants to be pursuing relevant courses such as Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Journalism, Finance, Economics, Telecommunications Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Law, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Public Policy, and related disciplines.

In regards to requirements, candidates must be ongoing students in recognized universities, with their fields of study aligning with the department they are applying for.

Additionally, applicants are expected to demonstrate a strong interest in gaining practical experience within a regulatory environment.

According to the CA, the programme offers multiple benefits, including hands-on experience in one of Kenya’s leading regulatory bodies.

Participants will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals, sharpen their skills in a real-world setting, and contribute to the development of the country’s ICT sector.