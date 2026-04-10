Editor's Review "I do not want to see any state participating, pretending that they have anything to do with me."

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju on Friday, April 10, warned his family not to allow the State to get involved in his funeral if he died.





Speaking at his Rarieda home, Tuju instructed his family to bury him within 48 hours and intimated that he had even shown them his desired grave sites.





He made it clear that he instrcutions were made in reference to the Kenya Kwanza regime.





"When it comes to that, when I die, I would like to be buried within 48 hours. I do not want to see any state participating, pretending that they have anything to do with me.





"No state to be involved in my funeral. I have shown them the exact two locations where I would like to be buried, and the family can make the decision. The next regime is a different party but not this regime," he stated.

A file image of former CS Raphael Tuju.







Tuju intimated that he had already prepared his family for his death. He also stated that he was ready for anything thrown his way in his fight for his Dari Property in Karen.





"I have told my people that I am very ready for the torture that anybody may want to visit on me," he stated.





The former CS explained his deviation from the Luo traditions by choosing a short mourning period, stating that several leaders from the region opted for the same.





Tuju used the former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga and the former Chief of Defence Forces, the late Francis Ogolla, as examples.





"Nobody lives here forever. Raila died, and within 72 hours, he was buried. CDF Ogolla died and was burried within 48 hours and he was burried," he stated.





The former CS has been embroiled in a push and pull with the executive and the judiciary over the ownership of the Dari property.





On one hand, he claimed that President William Ruto had a role to play in his tribulations and accused the judiciary of undermining his quest for justice.





Tuju has also had issues with the police after the DCI accused him of staging his abduction after he went missing for two days in March 2026.