Editor's Review The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has announced the opening of applications for its prestigious In-Country/In-Region Scholarship Programme targeting students across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has announced the opening of applications for its prestigious In-Country/In-Region Scholarship Programme targeting students across Sub-Saharan Africa.

In an update on Monday, April 13, the German Embassy said the programme is designed to support academically qualified graduates who are interested in contributing to sustainable development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the region.

It specifically targets candidates planning to pursue a Master’s degree in development-related fields.

According to the announcement, the scholarships are available at selected institutions in several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, and Burkina Faso.

Applicants can choose from a wide range of disciplines aligned with sustainable development, including engineering, natural sciences, public and environmental health, agricultural sciences, and social sciences.

The scholarship is open to graduates and postgraduates from Sub-Saharan Africa who hold at least a first academic degree and wish to enroll in a Master’s programme.

The DAAD has emphasized inclusivity, encouraging applications from women and candidates from less privileged regions or groups to ensure equal access to educational opportunities.

File image of the German Embassy in Nairobi

Successful applicants will receive a comprehensive funding package, including monthly stipend payments, full tuition coverage, and annual research allowances.

In some cases, scholars may also benefit from opportunities for research stays abroad, depending on funding availability and the success of their application.

Interested Kenyan students have been urged to submit their applications before the deadline set for April 29, 2026.

Applicants are required to review the available study programmes under the DAAD In-Country/In-Region Scholarship and apply through the DAAD platform at http://daad.de/go/en/stipa10000486.

This comes a week after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) announced a nationwide call for applications for its student attachment programme.

In a notice on Friday, April 3, the authority noted that the three-month attachment programme is designed to equip students with hands-on skills while exposing them to real-world regulatory operations in telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting, multimedia, and postal/courier services.

CA also highlighted its broader mandate, which includes managing Kenya’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administering the Universal Service Fund (USF), and safeguarding the interests of ICT service users.

According to CA, successful applicants will be placed across a diverse set of departments aligned with their academic backgrounds.

These include Human Resources and Administration, Corporate Communications, Finance and Accounts, and Supply Chain Management.

Technical and specialized placements are also available in departments such as Frequency and Spectrum Management, Compliance Enforcement, Monitoring and Inspection, and Postal and Telcom Licensing.

Students pursuing ICT-related courses can apply for roles in Information Technology and Cyber Security.

Other departments open for attachment include Consumer Protection and Advocacy, Public Education and Awareness, Standards and Type Approval, Universal Service Fund, Research and Quality Management, Competition Management, and Legal Services.

Each department requires applicants to be pursuing relevant courses such as Human Resource Management, Business Administration, Journalism, Finance, Economics, Telecommunications Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Law, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Public Policy, and related disciplines.

In regard to requirements, candidates must be ongoing students in recognized universities, with their fields of study aligning with the department they are applying for.

Additionally, applicants are expected to demonstrate a strong interest in gaining practical experience within a regulatory environment.

According to the CA, the programme offers multiple benefits, including hands-on experience in one of Kenya’s leading regulatory bodies.

Participants will have the opportunity to work alongside experienced professionals, sharpen their skills in a real-world setting, and contribute to the development of the country’s ICT sector.