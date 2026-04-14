Editor's Review The Digital Health Agency (DHA) has announced 70 job vacancies for Kenyans.

The Digital Health Agency (DHA) has announced 70 job vacancies for Kenyans.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 14, DHA invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the vacancies in the authority.

DHA noted that the State Department for Medical Services entered into an agreement with Safaricom Consortium under the Healthcare Information Technology Digitalisation for Universal Healthcare Project and has set up a Project Management Office to oversee implementation of the project.

“To strengthen system utilisation and provide on-the-ground support to health facilities, the project seeks to recruit qualified and motivated County Digital Health Support Officers who will be deployed at the county level.

“The project seeks to recruit qualified and competent persons to fill vacant positions in the Project Management Office on a two-year (2) contract (renewable),” the notice read in part.

Screengrab image of job vacancies at the Digital Health Agency.

The available positions in DHA include Project County Support Officer (47 slots) and Project County Assistant Support Officer (23 slots).

How to Apply

Interested and qualified individuals are required to visit the DHA portal accessible through the DHA website: https://dha.go.ke/opportunities/careers to apply for the jobs.

The online application process includes attaching scanned copies of curriculum vitae, relevant supporting certificates and testimonials and fill the prescribed employment form.

According to the agency, applicants should strictly submit applications for one post only.

“Candidates should provide all the details requested for in the advertisement. It is an offence to include incorrect information in the application. Details of academic and professional certificates not obtained by closure of the advert should not be included,” DHA stated.

Shortlisted candidates for the positions will be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

Meanwhile, serving officers shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post during the interview.

The deadline for submitting the applications is April 28, 2026.