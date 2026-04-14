Editor's Review The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has invited applications for diploma, certificate and artisan courses for the 2026 academic year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has invited applications for diploma, certificate and artisan courses for the 2026 academic year.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 14, the ministry said the programmes will be offered in various training institutions under the State Department for Agriculture, with applications open until April 24, 2026.

In a notice, the ministry said interested applicants must submit their applications to the principal of their preferred institute, accompanied by a non-refundable application fee and relevant academic and identification documents.

"Application requirements are as follows: Application fee of Ksh1,000 to be paid using payment details at the address section of each institute, telephone number and e-mail address, copies of academic certificates, national ID, secondary school leaving certificate, birth certificate and two recent passport size photographs," the notice read.

According to the ministry, diploma courses include Animal Health and Production, Animal Health and Range Management, Leather Technology, and Dairy Production and Processing.

Most diploma programmes require a minimum KCSE mean grade of C, with specific subject requirements such as Biology or Biological Sciences, Chemistry or Physical Sciences, and Mathematics or Agriculture.

Applicants may also qualify using relevant certificates or diplomas in related fields such as animal health, dairy science, or agriculture.

Programme duration is typically 2½ years (5 semesters), with fees ranging between Ksh203,550 and Ksh211,400 depending on the course.

An upgrading course to a diploma in Animal Health and Production is also available for certificate holders, taking one year at a cost of Ksh111,300.

File image of Animal Health and Industry Training Institute - Nyahururu

The ministry also listed multiple certificate programmes across institutions such as AHITI Kabete, AHITI Ndomba, AHITI Nyahururu, and Dairy Training Institute Naivasha.

Certificate courses include Animal Health and Production, Animal Health and Range Management, Dairy Production and Management, Dairy Technology, Range Management, Footwear Design and Technology, and Apiculture.

Minimum entry requirements generally include a KCSE mean grade of C- or D+, depending on the course, with some requiring specific subjects like Biology or Chemistry.

Some programmes also accept applicants with artisan qualifications or prior certificates. The course duration is mainly 1 to 2 years, with fees ranging from Ksh76,300 to Ksh136,700.

Specialised courses such as Meat Inspection (6 months, Ksh77,500), Abattoir Instructors (10 weeks, Ksh45,000), and Meat Grading (20 weeks, Ksh45,000) are also offered.

For artisan-level training, the ministry is offering courses in Dairy Farm Management and Dairy Plant Management at the Dairy Training Institute Naivasha.

These courses require a KCSE or KCE certificate and run for six months, each costing Ksh47,800.

The ministry noted that deadlines vary, with most courses closing in May 2026, while artisan courses at DTI Naivasha close earlier on April 24, 2026.

Applicants interested in the meat inspection course can apply at any time of the year.

Elsewhere, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) has announced the opening of applications for its prestigious In-Country/In-Region Scholarship Programme targeting students across Sub-Saharan Africa.

In an update on Monday, April 13, the German Embassy said the programme is designed to support academically qualified graduates who are interested in contributing to sustainable development and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the region.

It specifically targets candidates planning to pursue a Master’s degree in development-related fields.

According to the announcement, the scholarships are available at selected institutions in several African countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, and Burkina Faso.

Applicants can choose from a wide range of disciplines aligned with sustainable development, including engineering, natural sciences, public and environmental health, agricultural sciences, and social sciences.

The scholarship is open to graduates and postgraduates from Sub-Saharan Africa who hold at least a first academic degree and wish to enroll in a Master’s programme.

The DAAD has emphasized inclusivity, encouraging applications from women and candidates from less privileged regions or groups to ensure equal access to educational opportunities.

Successful applicants will receive a comprehensive funding package, including monthly stipend payments, full tuition coverage, and annual research allowances.

In some cases, scholars may also benefit from opportunities for research stays abroad, depending on funding availability and the success of their application.

Interested Kenyan students have been urged to submit their applications before the deadline set for April 29, 2026.

Applicants are required to review the available study programmes under the DAAD In-Country/In-Region Scholarship and apply through the DAAD platform at http://daad.de/go/en/stipa10000486.