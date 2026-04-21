Editor's Review The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has announced a large-scale recruitment drive, unveiling 77 job openings across a wide range of departments.

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has announced a large-scale recruitment drive, unveiling 77 job openings across a wide range of departments.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, April 21, the vacancies cut across senior leadership, technical maritime roles, and administrative support positions.

At the top level, KMA is seeking to fill critical leadership and specialist positions including Assistant Director for Safety of Navigation and Investigation, Principal Legal Officer in Maritime Governance, and Principal Surveyor for Maritime Investigation and Receiver of Wreck.

The recruitment also features a significant intake of Principal Ship Surveyors, with eleven openings, alongside positions for Principal Surveyor in Maritime Security, Navigation and Hydrography, and Principal Auditor in Systems and Forensic Audit.

Additional opportunities at this level include Principal Resource Centre Officer and Principal Maritime Trade and Development Officer, bringing the total number of senior and principal-level vacancies to 21.

At the mid-level and technical tier, the authority has advertised 50 positions spanning key operational areas of the maritime sector.

These include roles such as Senior Maritime Transport Logistics Training Officer and Senior Ports and Shipping Services Officer, as well as a large number of Ship Surveyors and Trainee Ship Surveyors, reflecting a strong focus on building technical capacity.

Other specialized openings include Marine Environment Officers, Surveyors in Maritime Security and Navigation, and Search and Rescue Officers tasked with enhancing safety at sea.

KMA is also recruiting Merchant Shipping Fees Officers, Licensing and Seaborne Trade Officers, Maritime Labour Officers, and Legal Officers specializing in maritime governance.

Further vacancies exist for Office Administrators, Auditors, Surveyors responsible for Seafarers Training Standards in Engineering, and Supply Chain Management Officers.

In addition, KMA has opened 10 positions in support and administrative functions, including Accounts Assistants, an Assistant Office Administrator, and Office Assistants.

File image of a Kenya Maritime Authority boat

KMA has directed all interested candidates to submit their applications exclusively through its online recruitment portal, emphasizing that no hard copy or email submissions will be accepted.

Applicants are required to upload an application letter alongside a detailed curriculum vitae outlining academic qualifications, professional credentials, work experience, and membership in relevant professional bodies where applicable.

Copies of certificates, a national identification document, valid contact details, and other testimonials must also be included.

KMA has set Monday, May 11 at 5:00 PM as the application deadline.

Candidates applying for positions in Job Grades 3 and 4 are required to address their applications to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, while those applying for Job Grades 5 to 10 must address their applications to the Director General of KMA.

All applications are linked to the Authority’s headquarters at KMA Towers along Mbaraki Road, next to the Little Theatre in Mombasa.

KMA reiterated that it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged applications from qualified individuals across all backgrounds, including youth, persons living with disabilities, and individuals from marginalized communities.

The authority further noted that successful candidates will be required to present valid compliance certificates from key government agencies, including the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Higher Education Loans Board, a registered Credit Reference Bureau, and a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

It added that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

This comes a week after KMA confirmed the detention of a Kenyan vessel, MV Sea Mfalme, by Tanzanian authorities.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, KMA Director General Omae Nyarandi said the matter is currently under review.

Nyarandi noted that KMA and other Kenyan government agencies are working with their counterparts in Tanzania to address the vessel's detention.

"The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) acknowledges reports regarding the detention of a Kenyan-flagged vessel, MV Sea Mfalme, in the United Republic of Tanzania.

"The matter is currently under review, with the Authority working closely with relevant Government agencies and counterparts in Kenya and Tanzania to verify the circumstances and facilitate appropriate follow-up actions," read the statement in part.

Nyarandi assured stakeholders that the situation is being addressed through existing intergovernmental and regulatory frameworks.

Further, the KMA Director General reiterated the authority’s commitment to safeguarding the credibility of Kenya’s ship registry and ensuring compliance with applicable international maritime standards.

"KMA wishes to assure stakeholders that the situation is being handled through established intergovernmental and regulatory frameworks. Further communication will be issued as appropriate," Nyarandi added.