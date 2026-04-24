Editor's Review Kang'ata stated that he would not be available throughout Ruto's tour as he was nursing a leg injury.

Governor Irungu Kanga'ata did not at any point mention the word 'Tutam' even as he joined President William Ruto during his development tour in Muranga County.

Kang'ata, whom President Ruto personally handed over the microphone to address Kiharu residents on Friday, April 24, steered away from matters of the 2027 polls.

Instead of engaging in chants that would call for a 'Tutam' response from the crowd, he came up with his own, highlighting his projects in the county.

"I want you to respond with 'power'. MYS! Kangata Care! EG! ECD! Inua Masomo! Inua Mkulima!" he charged the crowd as they responded as instructed.

Kang'ata made it clear that he attended the rally because he respected the Head of State and the Office of the President.

President William Ruto engages a crowd in Kharu during President William Ruto's tour.



He also excused himself from joining Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for most of their stops during their tour, citing his leg injury.

"As County Governor, I must give your position the respect it deserves. Even as you and your Deputy will be around today and tomorrow, I may be missing, but it is not out of contempt; I have a problem with my leg," he stated.

The County Chief maintained that the relationship between Murang'a and the national government was important, and acknowledged that he needed help with industrialisation projects.

"It would be good if we could get industries which will create jobs for youths after they complete their education, and that is why we are pushing for the establishment of an industrial park, which requires support from the national government," he stated.

His short speech affirmed his position to sit on the fence even as the leaders in the region were forced to choose between 'Wantam' and 'Tutam'.

Kanga'ata explained that picking sides would create enemies between Murang'a and other counties or subject the county to alienation from government projects.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro was also absent during the tour. Nyoro has been on a criticism streak, targeting the government after the fuel rice hike.

However, the MP could be out of the country, as a post on social media revealed that he was attending a program at the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University in the United States of America.