Editor's Review Kitui Women Representative Irene Kasalu has called out President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen after seven people were killed in Mwingi North.

Kitui Women Representative Irene Kasalu has called out President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen after seven people were killed by suspected camel herders in Mwingi North, Kitui County.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, Kasalu questioned President Ruto and CS Murkomen why camel herders in Kitui are possessing illegal firearms and being allowed to use them on unarmed citizens.

Kasalu also questioned the two leaders on when security in Kitui would be enhanced, saying residents of the county continue to live in fear of their lives.

“President William Samoei Ruto and CS Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen, I must ask: How are camel herders possessing illegal firearms, and why are you allowing them to use them against unarmed citizens?

“When will the people of Kitui County stop living in fear for their lives? Are we not Kenyans?” she posed.

File image of Kitui Women Rep Irene Kasalu.

The Kitui Women Rep noted that she has engaged the Ministry of Interior repeatedly over the insecurity in the county, but no action has been taken.

Kasalu said the Kitui locals are tired of excuses from the government, yet people are allegedly being killed in their homes.

“We have raised the alarm, yet nothing changes. We are tired of the silence and the excuses while our people are slaughtered in their own homes,” she said.

Kasalu demanded an immediate security intervention in Mwingi North to restore calm in the area.

“Enough is enough. We will not sit down and watch our people die anymore. We will do whatever it takes to ensure our people are safe.

“We demand an immediate, permanent, and aggressive security intervention in Tseikuru to neutralize these bandits once and for all,” the Kitui Women Rep added.

This comes after suspected armed herders stormed a village in Tseikuru, Kitui County, on Friday, April 25 night and killed seven people before fleeing.

The victims of the Friday night attack include six men and one woman.

Preliminary reports indicate that several houses were also set ablaze during the attack.

Kitui County Commissioner Erastus Mbui, who confirmed the attack, said security agencies have been deployed to the area and investigations have commenced to apprehend the attackers.