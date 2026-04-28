Editor's Review The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has announced 32 job vacancies.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has announced 32 job vacancies within the authority.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, April 28, IPOA invited interested and qualified Kenyans to apply for the vacancies.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is established pursuant to Cap. 86 Laws of Kenya. Its primary mandate is to provide civilian oversight over the work of the National Police Service.

“The Authority seeks to recruit results-oriented Kenyan citizens with drive, vision, and creativity to fill the following vacant positions,” read the notice in part.

The job vacancies in the authority include: Senior Accountant (1), Call Centre Officer II (3), Complaints Management Officer II (6), Inspections Officer II (1), Monitoring Officer II (2), and Investigations Officer II (9).

Screengrab image of job vacancies in IPOA.

Others are: Legal Officer II (1), Research Officer II (1), Clerical Officer II (1), Driver II (4), and Office Assistant II (3).

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their application online through the careers portal on the IPOA website at www.ipoa.go.ke/ipoa/careers.

The authority emphasized that no physical applications will be accepted, adding that the deadline for submitting the applications is May 18, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

IPOA also noted that successful applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and provide a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Further to this, background checks and verification of academic and professional certificates shall be undertaken before onboarding,” said IPOA.

Further, the authority warned applicants against any form of canvassing, saying it will lead to automatic disqualification.

“IPOA does not engage any recruitment agencies, and no medical examination is required before one attends an interview. IPOA does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, shortlisting, or interview),” IPOA added.