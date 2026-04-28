Editor's Review Kenyatta University has announced career opportunities across several departments, inviting interested candidates to apply for academic, technical, and administrative positions.

Kenyatta University has announced career opportunities across several departments, inviting interested candidates to apply for academic, technical, and administrative positions.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the university said it is seeking to recruit competent and dedicated applicants to fill vacancies in key departments, including Legal, Internal Audit, Health Management and Informatics, Family Medicine, Medical Physiology, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Among the top positions advertised is the role of Chief Legal Officer (Grade 15) in the Legal Department.

The Internal Audit Department is also looking to hire an Information Systems Auditor (Grade 11).

The Department of Health Management and Informatics has multiple openings, including Senior Lecturer, Lecturer, Tutorial Fellow, and Laboratory Technician (Grade C/D).

Meanwhile, the Department of Family Medicine, Community Health and Epidemiology is recruiting a Lecturer in Family Medicine.

In the Department of Medical Physiology, vacancies include Senior Laboratory Technologist (Grades E/F and C/D) as well as Technician (Grade A/B).

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has several high-level and technical roles available, including Associate Professor in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Lecturer in the same field, and Technician (Grade A/B) for Clinical Skills Laboratory and Teaching Laboratory Support.

File image of the Kenyatta University gate

How to apply

According to the university, successful candidates will receive a basic salary along with a house allowance.

Applicants are required to submit full details of their educational and professional qualifications, work experience, current position, and salary, as well as their telephone number and email address.

In addition, candidates must attach copies of certificates and testimonials.

They are also required to provide the names and addresses of three referees who are familiar with their competence in their respective areas of specialization.

Applicants and their referees are instructed to write directly to Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration and Finance), Kenyatta University, P.O. Box 43844 – 00100, Nairobi.

The university emphasized that both applications and referee letters must be received no later than May 8, 2026.

Kenyatta University reiterated that it is an equal opportunity employer and warned that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Elsewhere, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has announced 32 job vacancies within the authority.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, April 28, IPOA invited interested and qualified Kenyans to apply for the vacancies.

The job vacancies in the authority include: Senior Accountant (1), Call Centre Officer II (3), Complaints Management Officer II (6), Inspections Officer II (1), and Monitoring Officer II (2).

Others are Investigations Officer II (9), Legal Officer II (1), Research Officer II (1), Clerical Officer II (1), Driver II (4), and Office Assistant II (3).

Interested candidates are required to submit their application online through the careers portal on the IPOA website at www.ipoa.go.ke/ipoa/careers.

The authority emphasized that no physical applications will be accepted, adding that the deadline for submitting the applications is May 18, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

IPOA also noted that successful applicants must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and provide a clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Further, the authority warned applicants against any form of canvassing, saying it will lead to automatic disqualification.