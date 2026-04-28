Editor's Review TVETA ordered an immediate shutdown of the college, while the DCC ordered it to vacate public land immediately.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) announced the closure of Initiative for Skills Empowerment College in Tigoni, Limuru Sub-County.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, TVETA explained that the institution was operating illegally without registration.

Officials from TVETA, along with police officers from Limuru Sub-county, shut down the college in a sting operation on Tuesday afternoon.

"TVETA, in partnership with the Limuru Sub-County security team, has closed the 'Initiative for Skills Empowerment' college in Tigoni. The institution was operating illegally without registration, in total breach of the TVET Act CAP 210A," the statement read in part.

The Authority explained that a community-based organisation took over the donor - funded institution, which was meant to offer skills to youths in the area at no cost, and began charging fees.

A file image of TVETA and County Security officials addressing parents and students of the 'Initiative for Skills Empowerment' college in Tigoni.



The institution offered unsuspecting students courses without meeting the requisite standards set for TVET institutions by the Ministry of Education.

"They began charging fees for courses like Plumbing and Hairdressing—but with no qualified tutors, no curriculum, and no training facilities," the statement continued.

The officials declared all certificates issued by the college as null and void, and explained that TVETA did not recognise them.

"Students were left devastated after realising their certificates were fake. They had been duped into paying for training they were told would be "examined elsewhere." TVETA warns that these "papers" are not recognised," the TVET regulator declared.

In addition, the Deputy County Commissioner, Harrison Mutevwa, ordered the institution to vacate the public land immediately.

Mutevwa further urged parents to demand refunds from the CBO management. His sentiments were reiterated by TVETA Head of Compliance, Dr Paul Wanyeki, who advised students to take legal action against the management.

Wanyek told students and parents to always verify if a college is registered on our official portal before enrolling.

This is the second college closed by TVETA in as many months. Earlier, TVETA ordered the closure of all Kenya Institute of Management (KIM)campuses in the country.

However, KIM challenged the decision in court. The High Court granted orders to stop the implementation of the directive from TVETA.

The Authority had questioned KIM's accreditation to offer courses at its institution, and rendered all certificates issued by KIM beyond 2018 as inadmissible and unrecognised by TVET.



