Editor's Review The Railway Training Institute (RTI) has officially opened applications for its May and September 2026 intakes.

The Railway Training Institute (RTI) has officially opened applications for its May and September 2026 intakes.

In a notice on Thursday, April 30, the institution invited prospective students to enroll in a wide range of courses in the rail, engineering, business, and transport sectors

The institute, which operates its main campus in South B, Nairobi, and a marine school in Kisumu, is offering a diverse portfolio of professional, business, engineering, and maritime courses.

Among the railway professional courses available at the Nairobi campus are Locomotive Driving, Locomotive Maintenance, Passenger Operations, and Rolling Stock Maintenance.

These programs are designed to prepare students for specialized roles within the railway sector, aligning with modern industry demands.

In addition, RTI is offering business-oriented programs such as Tourism and Hospitality, Transport and Logistics, Business Management, and ICT and Information Studies.

The engineering department also features key disciplines including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

Course levels at the institute range from Higher National Diploma and Diploma to Certificate, Artisan, and short courses, allowing students to choose programs that match their academic background and career goals.

At the Kisumu campus, which focuses on maritime training, students can enroll in Maritime Transport Logistics, Road Transport Management, Coxswain training, and Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) courses.

Beyond academics, RTI provides additional support services including library facilities, catering services, conferencing and accommodation, as well as sports and outdoor event organization to enhance the student experience.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply online or by contacting the institute directly through its Nairobi or Kisumu campuses.

File image of Railway Training Institute

Elsewhere, the government has announced a new scholarship programme targeting persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The initiative is being spearheaded by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, in partnership with the European Business Institute of Luxembourg and the Crystal Asige Foundation.

According to the official notice, the programme is open to Kenyan citizens aged 18 years and above who are living with disabilities.

It offers scholarships for a range of professional and technical courses designed to enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

The available study areas include Business and Entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence and Python, Communication, and Inclusive Education.

According to the notice, the courses will begin on Monday, May 11, and will run for a duration of 13 weeks.

All learning will be conducted through an online or virtual format, with the application deadline set for Sunday, May 10, at 5:00 p.m.

The scholarship package includes both fully funded and partially funded opportunities.

However, allocation will depend on eligibility and availability, with successful candidates selected based on the information they provide during the application process.

Notably, students who previously benefited from the EBU/CAF scholarship will only qualify for partial funding under this new cycle.

Authorities further clarified that once applicants are accepted, all academic-related inquiries including course content, fee structures, platform access, and technical support will be handled directly by the European Business Institute.

Any payments related to the programme will also be remitted directly to the institute, not the foundation.

Applicants are required to select at least three courses during the application process; once any of the selected courses are confirmed, enrollment will proceed immediately.

The programme offers a wide selection of specialized courses, including Business Management, Entrepreneurship and Communication, Introduction to Python with AI Integration, Women and Leadership, Compliance frameworks with AI solutions, Market Integrity, Customer and Investor Protection, Robotics with AI considerations, and Special Educational Needs with inclusive approaches.

Additional offerings include English language proficiency courses, hospitality modules such as Front Office Operations and Food and Beverage Supervision, as well as advanced AI-focused programmes for leadership roles in business, healthcare, finance, and sustainability.

Applicants can submit their applications through the designated online application link, https://bit.ly/EBUScholarship.