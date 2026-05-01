May 01, 2026 at 07:44 AM

Editor's Review The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has officially announced internship opportunities for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has officially announced internship opportunities for the 2026/2027 financial year.

In a notice on Thursday, April 30, the fund said the program is designed to equip young graduates with hands-on experience, while also helping the government build a pool of skilled talent for the labour market.

To be eligible, applicants are required to hold a first degree or diploma from an accredited institution and must have already graduated with a certificate in hand.

Additionally, applicants should be between 20 and 34 years old.

The fund further states that applicants must have graduated within the last five years from the closing date of the internship advertisement.

Further, a recommendation or reference letter from the institution attended is mandatory.

Importantly, candidates must not have previously participated in any internship programme or gained work experience since graduation.

Successful applicants will also be required to commit to the full one-year internship duration.

According to NSSF, interns will be assigned duties by their respective Heads of Department or supervisors upon appointment.

The responsibilities will vary depending on the department and role assigned.

Applicants must first create an account on the recruitment portal before completing their profile and uploading the necessary documents.

The required documents include a copy of the degree or diploma certificate, an application letter, a curriculum vitae (CV), a copy of the national ID, and a recommendation letter.

NSSF emphasized that all applications must be submitted online, noting that hard copies or incomplete applications will not be considered.

The deadline for submission is Friday, May 22, at the close of business.





The fund clarified that the internship programme does not guarantee employment upon completion.

However, selected candidates will be expected to complete the full one-year internship without interruption to fully benefit from the programme.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps in the recruitment process.

NSSF maintained its commitment to inclusivity, encouraging women, persons living with disabilities, and candidates from marginalized communities to apply.

Elsewhere, the Railway Training Institute (RTI) has opened applications for its May and September 2026 intakes.

In a notice, the institution invited prospective students to enrol in a wide range of courses in the rail, engineering, business, and transport sectors

The institute, which operates its main campus in South B, Nairobi, and a marine school in Kisumu, is offering a diverse portfolio of professional, business, engineering, and maritime courses.

Among the railway professional courses available at the Nairobi campus are Locomotive Driving, Locomotive Maintenance, Passenger Operations, and Rolling Stock Maintenance.

These programs are designed to prepare students for specialised roles within the railway sector, aligning with modern industry demands.

In addition, RTI is offering business-oriented programs such as Tourism and Hospitality, Transport and Logistics, Business Management, and ICT and Information Studies.

The engineering department also features key disciplines, including Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

Course levels at the institute range from Higher National Diploma and Diploma to Certificate, Artisan, and short courses, allowing students to choose programs that match their academic background and career goals.

At the Kisumu campus, which focuses on maritime training, students can enrol in Maritime Transport Logistics, Road Transport Management, Coxswain training, and Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) courses.

Beyond academics, RTI provides additional support services including library facilities, catering services, conferencing and accommodation, as well as sports and outdoor event organization to enhance the student experience.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to apply online or by contacting the institute directly through its Nairobi or Kisumu campuses.