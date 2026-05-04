May 04, 2026 at 10:56 AM

Editor's Review Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced 295 job vacancies across multiple departments in a fresh recruitment drive.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced 295 job vacancies across multiple departments in a fresh recruitment drive.

According to a re-advertisement notice issued on Monday, May 4, the vacancies span a wide range of roles, offering opportunities for both professionals and entry-level applicants.

Among the professional positions available are Civil Engineering Officers (4 positions), Mechanical Engineering Officers (3), Electrical Engineering Officers (3), a Survey Officer (1), and Legal Officers in Corporate Services (1) and Dispute Resolution (2).

Technical and operational roles include Meter Testing Technician (1), Leak Scouting Technician (1), Meter Testing Operators (3), Flow Measurement Operator (1), Bulk Metering Operators (5), Leak Scouting Operators (4), and Leak Detection Operators (3).

The company is also recruiting support staff, including Data Verification Assistants (18), ICT Assistants (6), Drivers (70), Survey Assistants (2), as well as Mechanical and Electrical Assistants (5 combined).

A significant portion of the vacancies targets artisans and field workers, including 80 positions for Artisan (Water & Sewer), 5 Excavator Operators, and 1 Building Works Assistant.

Additional opportunities are available for ungraded artisans in areas such as welding, electrical works, masonry, carpentry, painting, and flushing unit operations.

The recruitment also includes 25 positions for labourers in water and sewer regions, catering to unskilled applicants.

Most professional roles are offered on five-year renewable contracts, while the majority of technical and support positions are on one-year renewable contracts.

File image of Nairobi Water staff at work

Interested candidates are required to submit a curriculum vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, relevant testimonials, and contacts of three referees, including at least one current or former employer.

Applications must be clearly marked with the job title and reference number and submitted either by hand delivery, registered mail, or courier service.

All applications should be addressed to the Managing Director, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd., Kampala Road, Industrial Area, P.O. Box 30656–00100, Nairobi, Kenya.

The deadline for submission is May 13, 2026, at 5:00 PM (EAT), and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Nairobi Water emphasized that it is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity and gender equality, encouraging qualified individuals from all backgrounds to apply.

This comes a week after Kenyatta University announced career opportunities across several departments, inviting interested candidates to apply for academic, technical, and administrative positions.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the university said it is seeking to recruit competent and dedicated applicants to fill vacancies in key departments, including Legal, Internal Audit, Health Management and Informatics, Family Medicine, Medical Physiology, and Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Among the top positions advertised is the role of Chief Legal Officer (Grade 15) in the Legal Department.

The Internal Audit Department is also looking to hire an Information Systems Auditor (Grade 11).

The Department of Health Management and Informatics has multiple openings, including Senior Lecturer, Lecturer, Tutorial Fellow, and Laboratory Technician (Grade C/D).

Meanwhile, the Department of Family Medicine, Community Health and Epidemiology is recruiting a Lecturer in Family Medicine.

In the Department of Medical Physiology, vacancies include Senior Laboratory Technologist (Grades E/F and C/D) as well as Technician (Grade A/B).

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has several high-level and technical roles available, including Associate Professor in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Lecturer in the same field, and Technician (Grade A/B) for Clinical Skills Laboratory and Teaching Laboratory Support.

According to the university, successful candidates will receive a basic salary along with a house allowance.

Applicants are required to submit full details of their educational and professional qualifications, work experience, current position, and salary, as well as their telephone number and email address.

In addition, candidates must attach copies of certificates and testimonials.

They are also required to provide the names and addresses of three referees who are familiar with their competence in their respective areas of specialization.

Applicants and their referees are instructed to write directly to Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration and Finance), Kenyatta University, P.O. Box 43844 – 00100, Nairobi.

The university emphasized that both applications and referee letters must be received no later than May 8, 2026.