Editor's Review KASNEB has released the results for candidates who sat for the April 2026 vocational, certificate, diploma, and CISSE examinations.

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has released the results for candidates who sat for the April 2026 vocational, certificate, diploma, and CISSE examinations.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, the examinations body confirmed that all candidates who participated in the exams can now access their results.

According to KASNEB, the results are available through its online platform, where candidates can view and download their April 2026 results slips.

Candidates are required to log in to the e-KASNEB portal via https://online.kasneb.or.ke, navigate to the 'Examination Results' section, and download their results.

File image of KASNEB CEO Nicholas Letting'

This comes weeks after KASNEB announced the official release and collection schedule for certificates relating to the December 2025 examination sitting.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 8, the examinations body confirmed that successful candidates will be able to collect their certificates starting this weekend.

"The December 2025 certificates will be ready for collection from Saturday, 11 April 2026. A mass issuance of the certificates will take place on Saturday, 11 April 2026 and Sunday, 12 April 2026 at KASNEB Towers I, GF 1 from 08:00am to 04:00pm," the notice read.

Students who may not be able to physically collect their certificates have also been provided with an alternative option.

The body explained that candidates can request delivery via post by submitting a formal request through email.

To facilitate postage, applicants are required to send an email to [email protected] and include key details such as their registration number, a copy of their National Identity Card, postal address and code, cellphone number, and the specific examination sitting.

Additionally, KASNEB cautioned candidates to collect their certificates within the stipulated timelines to avoid extra charges, noting that storage fees will begin to apply from 1 August 2026.