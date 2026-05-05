May 05, 2026 at 08:51 AM

Editor's Review The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 763 vacancies across various state departments.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 763 vacancies across various state departments.

In an advert on Tuesday, May 5, PSC invited qualified and interested candidates to apply for the entry-level and promotional positions.

“Applications are invited from qualified persons for the positions shown below. The details of the posts and mode of application can be accessed on the Commission’s website www.publicservice.go.ke,” read the notice in part.

The state departments with vacancies include Internal Security and National Administration, Correctional Services, National Treasury, Roads, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Livestock, Gender and Affirmative Action, Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Sports and Defence.

Other state departments are: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Labour and Skills Development, Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, Irrigation, Public Service and Human Capital Development, Technical, Vocational Education and Training, Foreign Affairs, Diaspora Affairs, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Trade and Co-operatives.

File image of Public Service Commission (PSC) offices in Nairobi.

The senior roles advertised by PSC include directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, and principal lecturers.

The entry-level opportunities, on the other hand, include: positions for Trade Development Officers, Weights and Measures Officers, Co-operative Officers, Communication Assistants, Information Officers, Lecturers II and Instructors II.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit their application online through PSC’s website www.publicservice.go.ke or jobs portal: www.psckjobs.go.ke.

The commission warned applicants against presenting or providing fake certificates, saying it will lead to disqualification.

PSC also cautioned applicants against fraudsters who solicit bribes while impersonating the commission’s staff.

“Beware of fraudsters soliciting for bribes from the public while masquerading as Commission staff. Public Service Commission does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews or appointments,” the commission said.

Further, PSC said the applications should be submitted before May 26, 2026, at 5 PM East African time.



