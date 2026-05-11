Editor's Review JKUAT has announced applications for fully funded Master’s and PhD scholarships under the Laser Enabled Manufacturing of Solar Systems (LaSoMa) project.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has announced applications for fully funded Master’s and PhD scholarships under the Laser Enabled Manufacturing of Solar Systems (LaSoMa) project.

In a notice on Monday, May 11, JKUAT said the scholarship programme, co-funded by the African Union and the European Union, seeks to build research capacity in solar manufacturing across Africa through advanced laser technologies and AI-powered systems.

According to the scholarship call, the opportunities are open to students interested in solar manufacturing, advanced engineering, robotics, automation, smart manufacturing, embedded systems, and related research fields.

The programme will be hosted across several African universities, including Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology in Kenya, Pentecost University in Ghana, Federal University Lokoja, and Federal University of Technology Minna.

At JKUAT, the scholarships will support studies in PhD in Mechatronic Engineering and MSc in Mechatronic Engineering.

Other participating universities will offer programmes in manufacturing intelligence systems, electrical and electronic engineering, robotics and automation, engineering physics, solid state physics, industrial and production engineering, and materials and metallurgical engineering.

Applicants must be nationals of an African country, hold a Bachelor’s and/or Master’s degree in relevant engineering disciplines, demonstrate strong academic and research potential, and meet the academic and language requirements of the host university.

The programme has also encouraged applications from women, persons living with disabilities, and individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Successful applicants will receive full tuition fees, a monthly stipend, insurance cover, and access to technical research workshops.

The monthly stipend will be 1,230 Euros (Ksh186,873) for PhD students and 890 Euros (Ksh135,217) for MSc students.

File image of JKUAT Westlands Campus

Applicants are required to submit academic transcripts and certificates, a Curriculum Vitae (CV), motivation letter, research proposal, two recommendation letters, and a completed application form.

PhD applicants will additionally be required to submit a two-minute elevator pitch video.

The LaSoMa scholarship call officially opened on May 8, 2026. The application deadline has been set for June 22, 2026, while selected applicants will be notified on July 13, 2026.

The programme is expected to commence in September 2026.

Interested candidates can access more information and application details through the LaSoMa programme portal at LaSoMa Scholarship Portal.

Elsewhere, this comes days after the government announced a new scholarship programme targeting persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The initiative is being spearheaded by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, in partnership with the European Business Institute of Luxembourg and the Crystal Asige Foundation.

According to the official notice, the programme is open to Kenyan citizens aged 18 years and above who are living with disabilities.

It offers scholarships for a range of professional and technical courses designed to enhance employability and entrepreneurship.

The available study areas include Business and Entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence and Python, Communication, and Inclusive Education.

According to the notice, the courses will begin on Monday, May 11, and will run for a duration of 13 weeks.

All learning will be conducted through an online or virtual format, with the application deadline set for Sunday, May 10, at 5:00 p.m.

The scholarship package includes both fully funded and partially funded opportunities.

However, allocation will depend on eligibility and availability, with successful candidates selected based on the information they provide during the application process.

Notably, students who previously benefited from the EBU/CAF scholarship will only qualify for partial funding under this new cycle.

Authorities further clarified that once applicants are accepted, all academic-related inquiries including course content, fee structures, platform access, and technical support will be handled directly by the European Business Institute.

Any payments related to the programme will also be remitted directly to the institute, not the foundation.

Applicants are required to select at least three courses during the application process; once any of the selected courses are confirmed, enrollment will proceed immediately.

The programme offers a wide selection of specialized courses, including Business Management, Entrepreneurship and Communication, Introduction to Python with AI Integration, Women and Leadership, Compliance frameworks with AI solutions, Market Integrity, Customer and Investor Protection, Robotics with AI considerations, and Special Educational Needs with inclusive approaches.

Additional offerings include English language proficiency courses, hospitality modules such as Front Office Operations and Food and Beverage Supervision, as well as advanced AI-focused programmes for leadership roles in business, healthcare, finance, and sustainability.

Applicants can submit their applications through the designated online application link, https://bit.ly/EBUScholarship.