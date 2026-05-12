May 12, 2026 at 08:02 AM

Editor's Review The Water Resources Authority (WRA) has announced 120 job vacancies for eligible Kenyans.

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) has announced 120 job vacancies for eligible Kenyans.

In an advertisement on Tuesday, May 12, WRA invited interested candidates to apply for the positions.

“The Management of the Authority wishes to identify and recruit capable officers in the underlisted positions,” the advert read in part.

The vacancies include: Senior Water Resources Officer (Standards and Regulation), Water Resources Officer I (Standards and Regulation), Water Resources Officer II (Standards and Regulation), Water Resources Officer II (Permitting), Water Resources Assistant III (Permitting), Senior Hydrologist, Hydrologist I, Hydrologist II, Hydrological Assistant III, Geologist II, Chemist II, and Laboratory Technologist III.

Others are; Laboratory Technician III, Pollution Control Officer I, Water Resources Officer II (Research and Data Management), Water Resources Officer II (Enforcement and Compliance), Water Resources Assistant III (Enforcement and Compliance), Principal Water Resources Officer (Capacity Building), Water Resources Officer II (Capacity Building), Engineer II, Assistant Engineering Officer III, Community Engagement Officer II, Customer Care Assistant III and Legal Officer II.

File image of WRA CEO Mohamed Shurie.

WRA is also seeking to fill the positions of: ICT Officer II, ICT Assistant III, Accounts/Revenue Officer II, Assistant Accountant/Revenue Officer III, Planning Officer II, Records and Information Management Officer II, Resource Mobilization Officer I, Assistant Office Administrator III, Driver II, Office Assistant I, and Office Assistant II.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to visit WRA’s website, www.wra.go.ke, and fill out and submit an online application form under the careers section.

Alternatively, applicants can deliver hard copies of their applications to the authority’s offices in the NHIF Building, 9th floor.

The deadline for submitting the applications is June 1, 2026.

Further, WRA said successful applicants will serve for a probationary period of six months, then convert to permanent and pensionable.

“Successful candidates will serve for a probationary period of six (6) months, thereafter convert to Permanent and Pensionable Terms of Service, subject to performance. Remuneration will be subject to the existing terms approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission,” the authority added.