Editor's Review "I understand there is something called Linda Mwanachi, but I am Lindaring ODM."

ODM Leader Oburu Oginga shared a podium with embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday, May 13.

The three joined other leaders in the United Opposition and Linda Mwananchi for the memorial service of the late Teresa Nyaboke, the mother of Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka.

While the bishop declared that there would be no political talk, Oburu, Sifuna, and Gachagua struggled to toe the line and managed to squeeze in politics during their tributes.

Oburu responded to constant mentions of Linda Mwananchi by political leaders who spoke before him, as the leaders from the faction and the United Opposition engaged in alliance talks.

"I understand there is something called Linda Mwanachi, but I am Lindaring ODM. I am the party leader of ODM," he stated.

A file image of Senator Oburu Oginga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.



On his part, Sifuna reminded Onyonka of the trouble they got into when they first started opposing the government.

He recounted how the two came under attack for speaking against the Adani deal, yet the then party leader, the late Raila Odinga, had endorsed it.

"We fought that war with Onyonka, and it was difficult because our boss then, Raila Odinga, had taken a very different view. You have earned my respect.

"I want to say sorry, and I will join you at home in Kisii so that we can say many other things without the father feeling uneasy because you know we have things to say," Sifuna stated.

Gachagua revealed that he also got into trouble with his former boss, President William Ruto, over Onyonka's fight against the Adani Deal.

He claimed that Ruto reprimanded him after he refused to rebut the Senator, who lectured the government about the deal during a past funeral.

"He dressed me down for one hour. I told him, but what Onyonka said was true, and I agree with him even today. Thank you so much, cousins and may God bless you," the DCP leader stated.

Senator Onyonka conveyed a message from his mother to the former Deputy President; an acted upon an instruction she gave to him.

"My mother told me to apologise to you because I impeached you. She did not know you were a good man, and neither did I. Now I know, and I am so sorry. I hope you will forgive me," he stated.

Meanwhile, People's Liberation Party Leader Martha Karua responded to Suba MP Caroli Omondi's invitation to the United Opposition to join Linda Mwanachi.

"I have heard Caroli inviting the people in front to Linda Mwananchi, let them come towards us. Let us meet somewhere in the middle because that is what people do. I think it will all happen because we are all moving in one direction," she stated.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga took advantage of the opportunity that brought together most leaders opposed to Ruto's re-election to call for unity of the opposition.

He made it clear that the status quo needed to be disrupted as the country could no longer go on as it was.

Onyonka's mother passed on while receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi.