Editor's Review KMTC has announced full scholarship opportunities for students seeking to pursue a Certificate in Community Health Nursing.

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), in partnership with the Beyond Zero Initiative, has announced full scholarship opportunities for students seeking to pursue a Certificate in Community Health Nursing.

In a notice on Thursday, May 14, KMTC said the programme will support successful applicants throughout the entire duration of the course, which runs for two years.

The training is scheduled to commence in September 2026.

The scholarship targets qualified candidates from selected Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties, underserved minorities, and vulnerable and marginalized groups (VMGs).

KMTC said beneficiaries are expected to serve in their communities after graduation, with female candidates encouraged to apply.

According to the institution, the scholarship will fully cover the Certificate in Community Health Nursing course, which will run for a period of two years.

In terms of requirements, applicants interested in the programme must meet the minimum academic qualifications set by KMTC.

Candidates are required to have a KCSE mean grade of C- (minus) or an equivalent qualification, a C- in either English or Kiswahili, and a C- in Biology.

Applicants must also have at least a D+ in either Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry.

KMTC has also directed applicants to attach a handwritten essay of not more than 200 words explaining why they deserve the scholarship and the contribution they intend to make to their communities after graduation.

According to the notice, applications must reach the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the institution on or before June 13.

File image of KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch

Applicants are required to submit their applications online through the official KMTC admissions portal available at KMTC Admissions Portal.

The application process requires candidates to first visit the admissions website and log in using their email address and password if they already have an account.

New applicants are required to click the 'Register' button located at the top right-hand corner of the page before filling in the account creation form with their full name, email address, and password.

After creating an account, applicants are expected to complete the online application form step by step and submit it online.

Candidates are then advised to review the generated form carefully to confirm the accuracy of the information provided before saving any necessary changes.

Applicants should then click on the 'Apply Beyond Zero Scholarship' option on the dashboard and proceed to fill in all the required scholarship details.

KMTC further instructed applicants to print the completed application form, attach all relevant documents, and ensure that the forms are signed and stamped accordingly before sending them to the Director/Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Medical Training College, P.O. Box 30195 – 00100, Nairobi.

This comes days after KMTC announced that it had reopened its online portal for students who secured admission for the March 2026 intake but were unable to report.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 12, KMTC explained that the students could now apply for a deferment online through the admissions section of the students' portal.

Students who could not report in March could now join the KMTC colleges they were admitted to in September.

"Missed the March 2026 Intake? Don’t worry! KMTC has officially opened deferment to the September 2026 Intake for students who were unable to join the March 2026 class," the announcement read in part.

KMTC assured the affected students that the application process was simple and asked them to take advantage of the opportunity.

"Access the deferment option through the admissions portal and secure your chance to continue your healthcare training journey," the statement continued.

While responding to queries on social media, KMTC confirmed that both current and new students could also apply to switch their campuses.

"How can you do a school transfer? I was placed in Kisii, but the distance is discouraging. I am from the furthest point of Meru near Ukambani. You can apply for a change of campus on the admissions portal," KMTC responded.

Applicants are required to log in to their admissions portal and click the dropdown menu at the top left of the screen. They will need to select the item they are applying for and complete the process.

Students will receive a message on SMS to confirm whether their request has been approved or declined.