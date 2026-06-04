Editor's Review The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has released the April 2026 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) examination results.

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has released the April 2026 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) examination results.

In a notice on Thursday, June 4, CLE announced that all students who sat for the April 2026 ATP examinations can now access their results online by logging into the examination portal using their candidate credentials.

According to the council, candidates can view different result formats, including a Provisional Transcript, Results Slip, and a detailed Performance per Question report through the portal.

To access the April 2026 ATP examination results, candidates are required to log in to the Candidate Portal through the CLE examination portal.

Once logged in, they should enter their Candidate Number and Password before navigating to the Examination tab.

Under the Examination section, candidates can choose their preferred results view.

The available options include a Provisional Transcript, a Results Slip, or a detailed Performance per Question report, allowing candidates to review their examination performance in different formats.

CLE stated that the results are currently available on the Candidate Portal and encouraged candidates to use their official login credentials to access the information.

File image of CLE CEO Busalile Jack Mwimali

Elsewhere, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok has warned school principals against forcing students to sit for what he termed as unnecessary exams.

Speaking at the Kenya High School on Thursday, June 4, he stated that the exams could be the cause of the tension witnessed in schools during the last two weeks.

Bitok claimed that some of the students felt demoralised about the exams, hence they acted in protest.

"We have asked all our principals to stop any type of examinations in this term that are going to create anger, disappointment, or disenfranchise any student.

"We are doing that because we want to reduce tension in our schools. Why do you want to force these learners to sit for an examination if they are not ready?" he posed.

Bitok urged school administrators to engage in consultation and dialogue with students instead of being hardliners.

"We must negotiate with our learners so that there are no disagreements on any issues, whether it's academics or about timing. Let us engage our learners," he stated.

On the other hand, Bitok told learners to engage their teachers and the school administration instead of resorting to the destruction of property and burning of school infrastructure.