Editor's Review The Office of the Attorney General has declared vacancies for membership in the Waqf Commission and invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions.

The Office of the Attorney General has declared vacancies for membership in the Waqf Commission and invited qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions.

The vacancies were announced on Friday, June 5, by the Selection Panel for the Appointment of Members of the Waqf Commission, following the establishment of the commission.

According to the notice, the Waqf Commission is mandated to register all awqaf, administer and manage waqf properties, supervise their effective management, ensure implementation of the Waqf Act, and formulate policies.

It is also mandated to collect zakat and other charitable contributions from Muslims, develop training programmes for trustees, and promote public awareness on waqf matters, among other functions.

The Waqf Act provides that the commission shall comprise the Public Trustee and eight members appointed by the Attorney General based on recommendations from a Selection Panel.

The Attorney General appointed members of the Selection Panel on December 24, 2025; the panel has now invited applications for a total of eight vacancies in three categories.

One vacancy is available for a member who is an Alim.

Applicants for this position must be well-versed in Islamic jurisprudence, hold a Master’s Degree in Islamic Studies or an equivalent qualification, possess at least 15 years of experience as a Muslim religious scholar, and meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

Another vacancy is available for a prominent businessperson or entrepreneur.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens and demonstrate leadership as an industrialist, business owner, chief executive officer, director, or partner in a business enterprise with an annual turnover of at least KSh500 million.

Candidates must also satisfy Chapter Six requirements, while involvement in philanthropy and community welfare programmes will be considered an added advantage.

The remaining six vacancies are reserved for individuals with professional or technical expertise.

Eligible applicants must be Kenyan citizens holding at least a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution in fields including law, accounting, land economics, social work, finance and investment, architecture, or administration.

Additional qualifications in Islamic studies will be an advantage.

Candidates must also have a minimum of five years of post-qualification experience and meet the integrity standards outlined in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

According to the notice, successful appointees will serve on a part-time basis for a five-year term and will be eligible for reappointment for one additional five-year term.

Members will receive allowances determined by the commission in consultation with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Applicants are required to complete the official application form available on the State Law Office website, submit a detailed curriculum vitae, and provide copies of their national identity card, academic and professional certificates, transcripts, professional body clearance certificates where applicable, testimonials, and other supporting documents.

Businesspersons and entrepreneurs must additionally submit audited accounts covering the last three years.

Applicants with qualifications obtained from foreign institutions must provide certificates recognizing those qualifications in Kenya.

Applications should be clearly marked 'Application for the Position of Member of the Waqf Commission' and addressed to the Chairperson of the Selection Panel for the Appointment of Members of the Waqf Commission at the 20th Floor, CBK Pensions Towers, Harambee Avenue, P.O. Box 40112-00100, Nairobi.

Alternatively, applications and supporting documents in PDF format may be submitted electronically through the email address [email protected].

The Selection Panel noted that shortlisted candidates will be required to present original documents during interviews.

They must also provide a duly filled and stamped self-declaration clearance form from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, as well as valid clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, a Credit Reference Bureau, and the Higher Education Loans Board.

The notice indicated that applications must reach the Selection Panel on or before June 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. East African Time.

The panel further encouraged youth, women, and persons with disabilities to apply in line with national values and principles of governance.







